After Success In Panchayat Elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Aims 95 Seats In Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Following a resounding success in the panchayat elections, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP-led alliance will achieve a bigger feat in the upcoming assembly elections slated for next year.

Speaking to journalists after an event in Borjhar in Guwahati, the CM expressed hope of winning 95 seats. Referring to the panchayath election results, he said," The same trend will continue in the Assembly elections. We are hopeful of securing 95 seats; however, everything depends on the people. If the people give us even 65 seats, we will be satisfied. We just need it to be our government."

'It will be better in the Assembly (in 2026). Panchayat is about village areas. The BJP is traditionally strong in the urban areas; however, when the results from the village combine with the results from the urban areas, the overall result will be better (for the BJP),” he added.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the BJP will contest alone in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Area Districts elections, stating, 'We will contest alone for as many seats as we have strength in BTAD. First, we will assess our strengths. After that, we will finalise the seats. Even in the other elections, we contest alone, and after the elections, we all come together.”