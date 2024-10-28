ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh SI Recruitment Exam Result Declared After Six Years

The initial advertisement in 2018 had notified 650 vacancies followed by a revised list in 2021 increasing the number of vacancies to 975.

The Chhattisgarh police headquarters
The Chhattisgarh police headquarters (ETV Bharat)
Raipur: The declaration of results, after a six-year wait, of examinations to recruit sub-inspectors in Chhattisgarh has brought respite to the aspirants ahead of Diwali. They had set up a camp in front of deputy chief minister and state home minister Vijay Sharma to protest the delay in the result announcement following which Sharma assured them of the expedition of the process.

As many as 959 candidates have been placed in the final list, available on www.cgpolice.gov.in, against 975 vacancies.

The examination was held in 2018 and it took six years to release the final merit list after repeated agitations from several corners. The initial advertisement had notified 650 vacancies followed by a revised list in 2021 increasing the number of vacancies to 975.

The interview of 1,378 candidates was held following a written examination and physical efficiency test. But an additional 370 aspirants were called for a physical efficiency test on July 9, 2024, after a High Court order. Later 58 candidates who cleared the fitness test appeared for the viva, taking the total count of interviewees to 1,436.

It was an almost unending wait for the candidates as after the personality test in August-September last year, there was no update on the probable date of announcing the result. The prolonged delay compelled the candidates to go on a hunger strike. With the intervention of the High Court, the results were finally declared.

