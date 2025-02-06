After Series Of Accidents, Mo Bus Fleet In Odisha To Install ADAS For Safer Roads

Bhubaneswar: Two days after a 12-year-old girl was run over by a Mo Bus at Raghunathpur Chowk, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to install the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the fleet.
Mo Bus is a public transport bus service run in Odisha by the CRUT, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), formed under Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Odisha. It operates a fleet of around 475 buses to and from the capital.
The AI-powered ADAS system is expected to reduce accidents by up to 60% by detecting obstacles, enforcing speed limits, and applying emergency brakes automatically.
Over the past few years, Mo Bus has been at the center of several fatal accidents, which sparked public outrage.
• November 2, 2024 – A bus hit a passenger at Magnet Chowk, killing one person.
• January 20, 2024 – An elderly man was run over by a Mo Bus in Jagamara Chhak near Khandagiri.
• December 24, 2022 – A female student was crushed near Jagmara Chowk.
According to High Court records, Mo Bus accidents have resulted in 197 injuries in 2022, 282 in 2023, and 200 by December 2024. Despite directives to maintain a speed limit of 40 kmph and conduct twice-daily breath analysis tests for drivers, mishaps continue to occur.
Following the recent incident at Raghunathpur Chowk, authorities have announced a citywide implementation of ADAS to prevent further casualties.
How helpful will ADAS be
The ADAS is an AI-based safety mechanism that enhances driving efficiency and minimizes human error. The system is equipped with:
- 360-degree cameras to monitor the front, back, and sides of the vehicle.
- Automatic emergency braking to prevent collisions.
- Lane departure warnings to ensure buses stay within designated lanes.
- Speed limit enforcement to avoid overspeeding.
- Collision detection alerts to warn drivers of potential hazards.
Sanjay Kumar, a CRUT and Mo Bus official, confirmed the development. “ADAS will help reduce accident risks. The system will detect obstacles, provide real-time alerts, and even apply emergency brakes automatically. We expect a 60-70% reduction in accidents once this is fully implemented,” he said.
Odisha’s Chief Minister Pushes for Road Safety Tech
During the Road Safety Month celebrations in January, the Chief Minister spoke on the urgency of adopting AI-driven accident prevention measures. He had said:
- Over 47,000 lives have been lost in road accidents in Odisha in the last decade.
- 15 people die in road accidents every day in the state.
- More than 4,000 road fatalities occur annually.
To tackle this crisis, the government will be introducing AI-based safety technology in public transport and exploring further strategies under the 4E approach—Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care, the CM had stressed.
Transport Secretary Usha Padhi too had reiterated the need for tech-driven enforcement. “Technology can be a game changer in road safety. ADAS will help regulate speed, ensure lane discipline, and prevent accidents in high-risk zones,” she said.
High Court Interventions & Safety Measures
After instances of regular accidents involving Mo Buses, the Orissa High Court intervened. A fact sheet was submitted to the High Court on behalf of Mo Bus authorities who insisted that the vehicle was being driven at a speed of less than 40 kmph. The judge asked them to see the ground situation after so many accidents were reported concerning Mo Bus fleet. The court had ordered breath analysis test of the Mo Bus drivers twice a day. It was also suggested to run small-sized buses in the city.
However, given that the accidents are occurring time and again, point to a concern that the measures have not been fully implemented or effective.
The state’s overall accident rate remains alarming.
- 10,050 road accidents were recorded in 2023.
- 4,982 people lost their lives in road crashes.
- 8,848 people suffered serious injuries.
The worst-affected districts include: Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Cuttack, Khurda, and Sambalpur.
Major causes of accidents: 67% due to over-speeding; 50% of two-wheeler deaths due to not wearing helmets.
