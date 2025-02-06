ETV Bharat / state

After Series Of Accidents, Mo Bus Fleet In Odisha To Install ADAS For Safer Roads

A 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after being crushed by a bus at Raghunathpur Chowk ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Two days after a 12-year-old girl was run over by a Mo Bus at Raghunathpur Chowk, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has decided to install the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the fleet.

Mo Bus is a public transport bus service run in Odisha by the CRUT, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), formed under Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Odisha. It operates a fleet of around 475 buses to and from the capital.

The AI-powered ADAS system is expected to reduce accidents by up to 60% by detecting obstacles, enforcing speed limits, and applying emergency brakes automatically.

Over the past few years, Mo Bus has been at the center of several fatal accidents, which sparked public outrage.

• November 2, 2024 – A bus hit a passenger at Magnet Chowk, killing one person.

• January 20, 2024 – An elderly man was run over by a Mo Bus in Jagamara Chhak near Khandagiri.

• December 24, 2022 – A female student was crushed near Jagmara Chowk.

Rising accidents involving Mo Bus fleet (ETV Bharat)

According to High Court records, Mo Bus accidents have resulted in 197 injuries in 2022, 282 in 2023, and 200 by December 2024. Despite directives to maintain a speed limit of 40 kmph and conduct twice-daily breath analysis tests for drivers, mishaps continue to occur.

Following the recent incident at Raghunathpur Chowk, authorities have announced a citywide implementation of ADAS to prevent further casualties.

How helpful will ADAS be