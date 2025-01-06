After Sambhal And Moradabad, Temple Closed For 30 Years Reopened In Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

Firozabad: After Sambhal, Moradabad and Farrukhabad, a temple closed for years was reopened for Hindu worshippers in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.

This 60-year-old temple located amidst Muslim population under Rasulpur police station limits was reopened on Sunday after the Bajrang Dal approached the local administration in this regard, City Magistrate Rajendra Singh said. Members of both Hindu and Muslim communities were present at the reopening ceremony of the temple in Firozabad, he added. The temple management is installing new idols in the temple. After Pran-Pratishtha, worship will also be started while Hindu organizations will also renovate the temple.

Temple Closed For 30 Years Reopened In Firozabad (ETV Bharat)

According to the Hindu worshippers, the temple has a statue of Bajrangbali along with the Shiv family. The local Hindu population here, people used to worship at the temple. However, around 30 years ago, the Hindu community migrated elsewhere leaving the temple desolated.

Bajrang Dal co-convenor Mohan Bajrangi said that the temple has become dilapidated due to lack of maintenance adding the idols have also been broken. After the reopening of the temple in Sambhal, Bajrang Dal workers contacted the police and city magistrate and got the temple reopened, Bajrangi added. He said that the local Muslim did not object to the reopening of the temple, but supported the resumption of worship in the temple.

Earlier, a 46-year-old Shiva temple, which was closed for years, was reopened in a similar manner in Sambhal on 14 December. Likewise, a temple closed for 44 years in Moradabad was opened on 30 December.