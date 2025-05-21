ETV Bharat / state

After RJD, Bihar Congress Promises Rs 2,500 Per Month For Women Of State

The party launched the campaign and its poster and issued a phone number for women to enroll in the scheme.

Days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced to give Rs 2,500 to the women of Bihar under the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' if the All India Alliance comes to power in the state, the Congress on Wednesday too made the same promise
All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and other leaders releasing the poster for Mai Behin Maan Yojana in Patna (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST

1 Min Read

Patna: Days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced to give Rs 2,500 to the women of Bihar under the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' if the All India Alliance comes to power in the state, the Congress on Wednesday too made the same promise.

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and State Congress President Rajesh Ram formally launched the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' campaign at the state Congress headquarters Sadakat Ashram here on the day. They also launched the poster for the scheme.

''Under the state level campaign, Congress will get a guarantee form filled from all the women of the state. After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 will be sent directly to the bank accounts of needy women," said Lamba.

Women can join the scheme by giving a missed call on 8800023525. As per an estimate, there are around 5.36 crore women in Bihar. The Congress leadership is confident that with the scheme, the party can ensure that half the population of the state will join the outfit. ''Congress workers and officials will connect women with this scheme and also tell them how the current government in Bihar has deprived women of basic opportunities and facilities,'' said Lamba.

Ram said Congress workers and officials will visit every household in the state and get the forms filled by women. Mahila Chaupal will also be organized in all panchayats to make women aware of the scheme. "Bihar Congress is conducting various programmes for the rights of women, students, youth and farmers," he said.

Patna: Days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced to give Rs 2,500 to the women of Bihar under the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' if the All India Alliance comes to power in the state, the Congress on Wednesday too made the same promise.

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and State Congress President Rajesh Ram formally launched the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' campaign at the state Congress headquarters Sadakat Ashram here on the day. They also launched the poster for the scheme.

''Under the state level campaign, Congress will get a guarantee form filled from all the women of the state. After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 will be sent directly to the bank accounts of needy women," said Lamba.

Women can join the scheme by giving a missed call on 8800023525. As per an estimate, there are around 5.36 crore women in Bihar. The Congress leadership is confident that with the scheme, the party can ensure that half the population of the state will join the outfit. ''Congress workers and officials will connect women with this scheme and also tell them how the current government in Bihar has deprived women of basic opportunities and facilities,'' said Lamba.

Ram said Congress workers and officials will visit every household in the state and get the forms filled by women. Mahila Chaupal will also be organized in all panchayats to make women aware of the scheme. "Bihar Congress is conducting various programmes for the rights of women, students, youth and farmers," he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS MAI BAHIN MAAN YOJANABIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025ALKA LAMBABIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.