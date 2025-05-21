After RJD, Bihar Congress Promises Rs 2,500 Per Month For Women Of State

Patna: Days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced to give Rs 2,500 to the women of Bihar under the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' if the All India Alliance comes to power in the state, the Congress on Wednesday too made the same promise.

All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba and State Congress President Rajesh Ram formally launched the 'Mai Behin Maan Yojana' campaign at the state Congress headquarters Sadakat Ashram here on the day. They also launched the poster for the scheme.

''Under the state level campaign, Congress will get a guarantee form filled from all the women of the state. After the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, a monthly honorarium of Rs 2,500 will be sent directly to the bank accounts of needy women," said Lamba.

Women can join the scheme by giving a missed call on 8800023525. As per an estimate, there are around 5.36 crore women in Bihar. The Congress leadership is confident that with the scheme, the party can ensure that half the population of the state will join the outfit. ''Congress workers and officials will connect women with this scheme and also tell them how the current government in Bihar has deprived women of basic opportunities and facilities,'' said Lamba.

Ram said Congress workers and officials will visit every household in the state and get the forms filled by women. Mahila Chaupal will also be organized in all panchayats to make women aware of the scheme. "Bihar Congress is conducting various programmes for the rights of women, students, youth and farmers," he said.