After Returning From Maha Kumbh, Bihar Police Constable Allegedly Strangles Wife To Death

Patna: A Bihar Police constable allegedly strangled his wife to death and fled, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place in the Pirbahore Police Station area of Patna.

The deceased has been identified as Deepika Bharti. Forensic teams arrived at the scene shortly after authorities were informed.

According to officials, the accused, Dhananjay Kumar Singh, is a 2011-batch constable posted at the police lines. He had recently returned after completing Police Training College (PTC) training two months ago. The couple lived in a government quarter on the second floor, located behind the police station. A dispute reportedly broke out between them before the incident.

Following the altercation, Singh allegedly strangled his wife. When officials arrived, they had to break the lock to retrieve the body from the locked room. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and have called in a forensic team for further investigation.

According to sources, the couple had returned from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj two days ago. They have a five-year-old daughter, who was left at her maternal grandmother’s home before their holy journey. They were married in 2016 in a grand ceremony.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the accused, Dhananjay Kumar Singh, is currently absconding. Police are conducting raids to track him down,” said Town ASP Deeksha.