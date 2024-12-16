ETV Bharat / state

After Reopening Temple After 46 Yrs, 3 Damaged Idols Found Inside Its Well In Sambhal

Sambhal: Three damaged idols were found while digging a well in the premises of the Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district that was reopened recently after being shut for 46 years, officials said.

The age of the recovered idols of Parvati, Ganesha and Kartikeya will now be determined through carbon dating, they added. The digging process is still underway. On information about idols being found from inside the well, a huge crowd has gathered at the spot.

Yesterday, DM Dr Rajendra Pensia and SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had performed a puja in the temple. The DM had also written to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informing about the well near the temple, saying it is 'Amrit Koop'.

On December 14, a Shiva temple was found in Mohalla Khaggu Sarai during an anti-encroachment drive. After the doors of the temple were opened, a well was found near it. After which, efforts were initiated to dig the well on Monday. During the process, three idols were found 15 to 20 feet inside the well.

According to ASP Shrish Chandra, it is only after examining the damaged idols that it can be ascertained as to how old they are. The idols were found inside the well while it was being dug, Chandra added.