After Reopening Temple After 46 Yrs, 3 Damaged Idols Found Inside Its Well In Sambhal

Sambhal: Three damaged idols were found while digging a well in the premises of the Shiva temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district that was reopened recently after being shut for 46 years, officials said.
The age of the recovered idols of Parvati, Ganesha and Kartikeya will now be determined through carbon dating, they added. The digging process is still underway. On information about idols being found from inside the well, a huge crowd has gathered at the spot.
Yesterday, DM Dr Rajendra Pensia and SP Krishna Kumar Vishnoi had performed a puja in the temple. The DM had also written to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informing about the well near the temple, saying it is 'Amrit Koop'.
On December 14, a Shiva temple was found in Mohalla Khaggu Sarai during an anti-encroachment drive. After the doors of the temple were opened, a well was found near it. After which, efforts were initiated to dig the well on Monday. During the process, three idols were found 15 to 20 feet inside the well.
According to ASP Shrish Chandra, it is only after examining the damaged idols that it can be ascertained as to how old they are. The idols were found inside the well while it was being dug, Chandra added.
Satendra Kumar Singh, a local resident said that Parvatim Ganesh and Kartikeya idols have just been recovered from the well and several people have come to the spot after hearing about it.
District administrative officials came across the covered temple during an anti-encroachment drive in Khaggu Sarai area. Located in one of the Muslim dominated areas of the state, the temple has remained closed since 1978. During the clashes that broke out between communities in 1978, several Hindu families had migrated from this area, officials said.
Police and administrative officials have now cleaned up the temple premises and removed the encroachments.
DM Dr Rajendra Pensia said there are 19 wells, 52 inns and 68 pilgrimage sites in Sambhal. A preliminary probe has revealed that this is the temple of Kartik Mahadev and its well is Amrit Koop, he said adding that security guards have been deployed here.
