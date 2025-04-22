After Ramban Flood Fury, Need Of Alternate All Weather Routes Via Sinthan And Mughal Roads Increases

Jammu: Since the floods have wreaked havoc on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (National Highway 44) in Ramban district and the vital road link to Kashmir valley continues to remain blocked for the third consecutive day, the need to have all-weather alternate connectivity is at an all-time high.

The two alternate roads, the Mughal road, connecting Poonch district of Jammu region with Shopian district of Kashmir valley and Sinthan pass, connecting Kishtwar district of Jammu region with Anantnag district of Kashmir, haven’t been upgraded to the level where they can become all-weather roads.

Both these roads require tunnelling to make them all-weather roads, but so far, things are not moving in a direction where one can get confirmation about the construction of tunnels.

MLA from Inderwal Pyare Lal Sharma told ETV Bharat that every year, natural calamities on NH44 in Ramban district block the highway, and once constructed Singhpura-Vailoo tunnel connecting Kishtwar district with Anantnag will become the best alternate route.

"There is some delay in the project despite the fact that Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the construction of this vital network. Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been trying hard to get it done and I am also after it to make it a reality," Sharma said.

He informed that a detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared, and according to that, a nine-kilometre-long tunnel between Singhpura in Chatroo area of Kishtwar and Vailoo area of Kokernag in Anantnag district will be constructed. "A 17-km-long stretch of approach road from the Kashmir side and a 15-km-long approach road from Kishtwar has to be constructed and the total cost of project is around Rs 3300 crore. The land compensation of Rs 45 crore has been given to people whose land has been acquired, which is a positive indication that soon the construction may start," added Sharma.

"This road can serve many purposes, including becoming a defence road and also an alternate and safe option for Amarnath pilgrims to reach Pahalgam," he added.

Similarly, on the Mughal road, if a tunnel is constructed by passing the upper areas of Poonch and Shopian, it will make the road all-weather, thus giving less stress to the existing Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"It has been a long-pending demand of the people of our area to construct the tunnel, and even Nitin Gadkari has also assured to make it a reality. Our MP Mian Altaf Ahmed is also trying hard, but things continue to move at a snail's pace. Once this road is constructed, it could become the shortest alternate route to Kashmir valley," claimed Madasar Choudhary, Vice President, Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress.