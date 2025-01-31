ETV Bharat / state

After Pune, Guillain-Barré Syndrome Spreads Tentacles In Maharashtra's Satara!

Satara: Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, is fast spreading its tentacles in Maharashtra. Amid growing concerns over rising cases and deaths in Pune, a suspected outbreak of GBS in Satara has now put the health department on its toes. The total number of suspected GBS patients in the state has reached 130.

Reportedly, four children under the age of 15 years have been diagnosed with symptoms of rare nerve disorder and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Khalipe informed, "Two of the four patients are undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Satara, one in a private hospital and one in Krishna Hospital in Karad."

"As of now, their condition is stable. We are waiting for the laboratory reports for a confirmed diagnosis," he added.

The senior official suspects that the disease may have spread due to contaminated water and food. Cases have spiralled in the state, with two patients succumbing to the disease, while several others remain under critical condition.

So far, a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a 40-year-old man from Solapur district have died due to suspected GBS in Maharashtra.