After Pune, Guillain-Barré Syndrome Spreads Tentacles In Maharashtra's Satara!

Satara: Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, is fast spreading its tentacles in Maharashtra. Amid growing concerns over rising cases and deaths in Pune, a suspected outbreak of GBS in Satara has now put the health department on its toes. The total number of suspected GBS patients in the state has reached 130.
Reportedly, four children under the age of 15 years have been diagnosed with symptoms of rare nerve disorder and are currently undergoing treatment in hospital.
District Health Officer (DHO) Mahesh Khalipe informed, "Two of the four patients are undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Satara, one in a private hospital and one in Krishna Hospital in Karad."
"As of now, their condition is stable. We are waiting for the laboratory reports for a confirmed diagnosis," he added.
The senior official suspects that the disease may have spread due to contaminated water and food. Cases have spiralled in the state, with two patients succumbing to the disease, while several others remain under critical condition.
So far, a 56-year-old woman from Pune and a 40-year-old man from Solapur district have died due to suspected GBS in Maharashtra.
Symptoms Of GBS
DHO Khalipe explained, "The symptoms of GBS are serious. Patients usually experience numbness in the hands and feet, weakness and difficulty in movement. This requires immediate medical attention."
Anyone experiencing sudden numbness should visit a government hospital without delay, urged the District Health Officer.
Elaborating more on the disease, Dr Smia Sangde stated, "Guillain-Barré syndrome is a neurological disease which affects the stomach. A GBS patient can experience diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach ache along with respiratory issues if the patient has a cough and cold."
"After five to seven days of infection, the strength of the arms and legs weakens, making the patient immobile. If the disease spreads further, it may lead to breathing difficulties and may need ventilation support. GBS is diagnosed by a Norway Conduction Study (CSF examination), i.e., by checking the fluid in the spinal cord. If symptoms of GBS develop, treatment should be sought as soon as possible under the advice of a doctor. Most patients recover from it," Dr Sangde said.