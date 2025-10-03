ETV Bharat / state

After Puja festivities, TMC And BJP Resume Focus On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

Kolkata: Barely a day after the Durga Puja festival concluded officially, West Bengal's political stage was reset on Friday with both the ruling Trinamool Congress and its principal challenger BJP wasting no time in shifting gears for the assembly elections due next year.

While the BJP's central leadership descended on Kolkata for a marathon stock-taking and strategy session, the TMC sought to turn the Durga Puja fervour into a calibrated mass outreach drive, with party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee personally leading the festive optics and announcing a statewide series of Vijaya Sammelanis (post-Puja gatherings) from Sunday.

The Durga Puja officially concluded on Thursday with Vijaya Dashami, but the immersion of idols will continue for a few more days. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and BJP's Lok Sabha MP Biplab Deb, the party's observer and co-observer respectively, to oversee the 2026 state elections, landed in Kolkata Friday morning to hold their first round of consultations after being handed charge by the party high command last month.

The two, joined by central observers Sunil Bansal and Amit Malviya, huddled with state leaders including president Shamik Bhattacharya, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, former BJP Mahila Morcha chief Locket Chatterjee, and the party's organisational leadership at its Salt Lake headquarters.

According to party insiders, the closed-door meeting dwelt on granular electoral arithmetic, from districts where the BJP lost narrowly in 2021 assembly elections to areas that showed promise in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The focus is clear - every organisational reshuffle and assignment will be decided on the basis of electoral gains and losses. No decision will be taken without weighing its poll arithmetic," a senior BJP functionary told PTI.

The saffron party leadership also emphasised the importance of the Election Commission's upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"The party's focus would also remain on effective implementation of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The exercise will begin shortly after the Puja vacations. If SIR is implemented properly here, names of a large number of illegitimate voters will be deleted, severely jeopardising Mamata Banerjee's chances for a fourth tenure," a BJP leader said.

Though Yadav and Deb have been tasked with steering the poll machinery, leaders present said Bansal's pivotal role was underlined in the very first meeting.

"No major call can bypass Bansal," another party insider remarked. If the BJP camp projected urgency and structure, the Trinamool Congress sought to wrap its outreach in festival sentiment.