After Owaisi And Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, Now AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan Moves SC Against Waqf Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Amanatullah Khan on Saturday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, which was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Khan moved the apex court after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammad Jawed did so a day earlier. The AAP leader filed the plea through advocate Adeel Ahmed. The plea stated the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to extensively revise the Waqf Act, 1995. “The Bill has not yet received Presidential assent, but its provisions have triggered widespread anxiety among Muslims, particularly due to changes that dilute the religious autonomy and constitutional protections of waqf institutions,” it stated.

The plea said Section 3(r) of the amended Act restricts Waqf creation to only Muslims who have practiced Islam for at least five years and who own the property, and this disqualifies historical forms of Waqf by user and informal dedications. “The introduction of non-Muslim members to the Waqf Boards and the Central Waqf Council under Sections 9 and 14 creates a classification that is not based on intelligible differentia, nor does it have a rational nexus with the object of religious property administration”, said the plea. It argued that in the State of West Bengal vs Anwar Ali Sarkar (1952), the court had held that a classification which leads to arbitrary treatment is violative of Article 14.

“The separate provision for Bohras and Aghakhanis (Section 13) without similar treatment to other sects of Islam (such as Deobandis or Barelvis) reflects unequal treatment within the same religious community”, said the plea. It said Section 3C prohibits any government property from being declared Waqf, and this statutory exclusion of government land, irrespective of historical evidence or user, disproportionately affects the Muslim community.

The plea further said the transfer of adjudicatory powers from the tribunal to executive authorities like the district collector (Section 4) and the curtailment of tribunal’s stay on powers (Section 83) amount to denial of fair procedure. It argued that the denial of legal recourse for unregistered Waqfs after six months (Section 36(10)) amounts to statutory extinguishment of property rights without compensation.

“The statutory exclusion of Waqf by user, the restrictions on decisions and dilution of religious composition in governance bodies severely impair the ability of Muslims to preserve their religious and cultural institutions. Article 30 protects the rights of minorities to establish and administer institutions of their choice. By undermining the autonomy of Waqf Boards and religious charities and centralising power in secular executive hands, the Bill encroaches upon this guarantee”, said the plea.

The plea sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 as unconstitutional and violative of Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, and 300-A of the Constitution.