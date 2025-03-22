AAP's Organisational Rejig To Reinvigorate Workers After Delhi Debacle

New Delhi: After the crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made some organisational changes to reinvigorate the cadres and provide a fresh direction to them.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, who assumed the charge of AAP's Delhi State Convener said every worker should keep the elections behind and focus on ways to strengthen the party. "The first priority is to expand the organization. Elections will come and go," he said. Bhardwaj said it is easier to strengthen an organisation after it faces a setback. "People join those who win, but the one who stay with the party that loses is pure gold. Today, those who stand with the party to fight, are pure gold and with them the party will be strengthened again," he said.

Political analyst Naveen Gautam said Delhi is the 'karmabhoomi' of the Aam Aadmi Party. "The people of Delhi trusted the party initially and gave it 67 out of 70 Assembly seats in 2015 and 62 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections. But now after the recent Assembly elections, questions are being raised on the party's functioning. In such scenario, an organisational restructuring can do some good for AAP," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has made structural changes in six states by changing the in-charges and co-in-charges. While the party has decided not to contest Bihar and West Bengal elections, the rejig is aimed at elections in Gujarat, Goa and Punjab.

The changes in the six states were approved at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal. While Manish Sisodia has been made in-charge of Punjab, National General Secretary Organization Dr Sandeep Pathak has been given Chhattisgarh. Similarly, Gopal Rai and Pankaj Gupta have been made in-charges of Gujarat and Goa. Pathak has also being given the additional charge of special in-charge of Chhattisgarh. He will also remain the National General Secretary of AAP. This apart, Mehraj Malik has been made in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir.