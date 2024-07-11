After NEP, Karnataka Govt Refuses UGC's Proposed Biannual Admissions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government, which is coming up with its own State Education Policy (SEP) to replace the National Education Policy (NEP), has now objected to the University Grants Commission's (UGC) proposal of biannual admissions in higher education.

Under this, admission process should be held twice a year, July-August and January-February. UGC has stated that the new system will be implemented from 2024-25 academic session onwards. However, Karnataka government has decided to write to UGC informing that it is impractical to switch over to the new system, triggering a fresh conflict with the Central government.

The Congress-led government is set to implement its own SEP by scrapping the NEP, which was implemented by the erstwhile BJP-led government. Now, the state government has taken a stand against the latest UGC proposal as well.

UGC has stated that biannual admissions will enable students who miss the first chance of admission to do so six months later. It cites examples of many universities across the world that are already following the biannual admissions. UGC justified its decision saying it would help Indian higher education institutions to increase global collaboration and student exchange.

State higher education minister Dr M C Sudhakar said it is not possible to follow biannual admissions with the limitations of infrastructure and faculty.

"In order to achieve the target of increasing enrollment in higher education by 50 per cent by 2035, it is not feasible to grant admission twice a year in all colleges. Both government and private colleges are facing a shortage of infrastructure and faculty. In such a situation, it is already difficult to grant admission in higher education as per the current system. Switching over to biannual admissions will make it impractical for colleges to conduct the process. We will be writing a letter to UGC saying it is impossible to comply with their new rules," the minister said.

