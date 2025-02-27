After Malkangiri, Class X Student Delivers Baby Boy In Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur: A class X student gave birth to a baby girl at Bari in Jajpur district. Both the mother and the child have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

On Wednesday, the minor girl from Bari complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to a government hospital in Bari where she delivered a baby girl. Since the girl's condition deteriorated after delivery, she and the newborn were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. While the newborn was kept at the ICU for some time, both the mother and child are doing fine now, said District Child Welfare Officer Niranjan Kar. Additional District Medical Officer AK Sharma said police were informed of the matter. "Police will take whatever action as deemed necessary after investigation," he said. Sharma said the girl was appearing the matriculation exams.

Kar said he met the child and her parents and submitted a report at the Bari police station. He said the minor stays at home. "We gave drawn the attention of the District Magistrate to the incident. We have also sent a team of Child Welfare Committee to Bari to probe the incident," Kar said.

On Monday, the Class X girl student of a government-run residential school in Chirtrakonda had delivered the baby boy at the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after she appeared her Matric examination papers. The girl was staying in an ashram school hostel run by the State SC/ST Department. Even though the girl was pregnant for last several months, she attended classes and sat for exams without the authorities of the school noticing her condition.