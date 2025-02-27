ETV Bharat / state

After Malkangiri, Class X Student Delivers Baby Boy In Odisha's Jajpur

The mother and child have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

A class X student gave birth to a baby girl at Bari in Jajpur district. Both the mother and the child have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Jajpur: A class X student gave birth to a baby girl at Bari in Jajpur district. Both the mother and the child have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

On Wednesday, the minor girl from Bari complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to a government hospital in Bari where she delivered a baby girl. Since the girl's condition deteriorated after delivery, she and the newborn were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. While the newborn was kept at the ICU for some time, both the mother and child are doing fine now, said District Child Welfare Officer Niranjan Kar. Additional District Medical Officer AK Sharma said police were informed of the matter. "Police will take whatever action as deemed necessary after investigation," he said. Sharma said the girl was appearing the matriculation exams.

Kar said he met the child and her parents and submitted a report at the Bari police station. He said the minor stays at home. "We gave drawn the attention of the District Magistrate to the incident. We have also sent a team of Child Welfare Committee to Bari to probe the incident," Kar said.

On Monday, the Class X girl student of a government-run residential school in Chirtrakonda had delivered the baby boy at the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after she appeared her Matric examination papers. The girl was staying in an ashram school hostel run by the State SC/ST Department. Even though the girl was pregnant for last several months, she attended classes and sat for exams without the authorities of the school noticing her condition.

Jajpur: A class X student gave birth to a baby girl at Bari in Jajpur district. Both the mother and the child have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital.

On Wednesday, the minor girl from Bari complained of abdominal pain and was rushed to a government hospital in Bari where she delivered a baby girl. Since the girl's condition deteriorated after delivery, she and the newborn were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. While the newborn was kept at the ICU for some time, both the mother and child are doing fine now, said District Child Welfare Officer Niranjan Kar. Additional District Medical Officer AK Sharma said police were informed of the matter. "Police will take whatever action as deemed necessary after investigation," he said. Sharma said the girl was appearing the matriculation exams.

Kar said he met the child and her parents and submitted a report at the Bari police station. He said the minor stays at home. "We gave drawn the attention of the District Magistrate to the incident. We have also sent a team of Child Welfare Committee to Bari to probe the incident," Kar said.

On Monday, the Class X girl student of a government-run residential school in Chirtrakonda had delivered the baby boy at the Chitrakonda Sub-Divisional Hospital after she appeared her Matric examination papers. The girl was staying in an ashram school hostel run by the State SC/ST Department. Even though the girl was pregnant for last several months, she attended classes and sat for exams without the authorities of the school noticing her condition.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIRL DELVERS BABYBARI CLASS X STUDENT DELIVERS BABYODISHAJAJPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.