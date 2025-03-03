After Maha Kumbh, Crowd Rush Reduces In Ayodhya Ram Temple; Authorities Announce New Darshan Fixture

Ayodhya: After Maha Kumbh drew to a close in Prayagraj, the maddening crowd rush has also reduced in Ayodhya. With this, the darshan period in Ram temple has been changed from Monday. A new time has been fixed after a meeting with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust and administrative officials.

The rest period was reduced due to the unexpected crowd of devotees in the last 30 days, but after the pressure of the crowd has eased, the devotees can get darshan without hassle as per the new scheduled time. For this, the Ram Mandir Trust has implemented a new roster plan.

According to the new schedule, after Mangala Aarti at 4 am in the Brahma Muhurta, the gates will be closed from 4:15 am to 6 am for bathing rituals. After this, Shringar Aarti will be held at 6 am. After this, Darshan will start from 6:30 am. It continues till 11:50 am. Thereafter, gates will be closed till noon for Rajbhog. Then there will be Bhoga Aarti at noon. After this, Darshan will start again from 12 pm to 12:30 pm.

The doors will remain closed from 12:30 pm to 1 pm for Ram Lalla's afternoon rest. Darshan will begin again from 1 pm and continue uninterrupted till 6:50 pm. After that, the doors will remain closed from 6:50 pm to 7 pm for Bal Bhog in the evening and after the evening Aarti at 7 pm, the doors will be opened for darshan.

This will continue till 9:45 pm. Thereafter, the doors will be closed for Ratri Bhog from 9:45 pm to 10 pm and Shayan Aarti will be held at 10 pm. During this time, the visitors participating in the Aarti will be able to enter the temple premises from 9:30 pm. After Aarti Puja at 10:15 pm, Ram Lalla will be ritualistically go to sleep. Thereafter, the temple will be closed till morning.