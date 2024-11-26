After Losing In Sena Vs Sena Battle, Uddhav Thackeray Faction Eyes BMC Polls To Salvage Some Pride

Mumbai: As Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena continues to soul search over reasons of the drubbing it got at the hands of Mahayuti coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party which won 235 of the 288 assembly seats in the Maharashtra, the party has got Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls slated next year to salvage some pride.

Bombay Municipal Corporation, the Asia's richest and one of the biggest civic bodies, had been held vital by the patriarch of undivided Shiv Sena late Balasaheb Thackeray. Naturally, when the Uddhav Thackeray faction fights for its political relevance in Maharashtra politics, the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which will be held on March 12, 2025 happens to be the opportune occasion.

Going by the history, the undivided Shiv Sena has been continuously controlling the BMC for nearly quarter of a century. The last five-year term of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, elected in 2017 concluded on 7 March, 2022. Despite the split, Shinde’s faction of NCP scripted significant victories, while the opposition MVA struggled. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 of the 288 seats, while the Congress-led MVA was left with just 46 seats.



Mahayuti going strong

As things stand, many former corporators are also said to be likely to join the Grand Alliance in the coming days, sources said. At the same time, the possibility of other corporators, except Congress's minority former corporators, entering the BJP or Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde is looming.

According sources, BJP and Shiv Sena started preparations two years ago to defeat Shiv Sena Thackeray faction in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Since the Shiv Sena split, about 40 former corporators from many parties, including Thackeray gaction, have joined Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde.

Many of these former corporators also said that they got huge funds for development works. In the 2017 elections, Shiv Sena had won 84 seats out of total 227 seats. The BJP got 82 seats, Congress won 31 seats and Nationalist Congress Party got nine seats. In this regard, Thackeray faction leader Sushma Andhare said,” The election will definitely be a battle of survival and prestige for us. Only, Mumbai belongs to Shiv Sena and we are from Mumbai. I'm hopeful of our party's victory in the upcoming municipal elections.”