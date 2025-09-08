ETV Bharat / state

After Long Pause, North Sikkim Opens For Tourists

Siliguri: Bringing the ultimate breather for tourists ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the Lachung hill station in the Mangan district of Sikkim has opened its doors to visitors. A direction has been issued in this regard by the district administration.

However, entry to tourists still remains prohibited in some areas of Lachen due to poor road conditions and monsoonal activities. But the reopening of Lachung, Yumthang, and Yaksum has made travellers happy and the tourism industry in North Sikkim expects a sizeable footfall of tourists during the puja days.

The order issued by the Mangan district administration. (ETV Bharat)

After being closed for 1.5 years following a cloudburst-induced flash flood, North Sikkim was opened in May. However, landslides at several places in June trapped several tourists, and six Army personnel went missing from the Chhaten camp.