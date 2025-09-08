After Long Pause, North Sikkim Opens For Tourists
However, entry to tourists remains prohibited in some areas of Lachen due to poor road conditions and monsoonal activities. Tourism industry eyes a sizeable footfall.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 6:58 PM IST
Siliguri: Bringing the ultimate breather for tourists ahead of the Durga Puja festivities, the Lachung hill station in the Mangan district of Sikkim has opened its doors to visitors. A direction has been issued in this regard by the district administration.
However, entry to tourists still remains prohibited in some areas of Lachen due to poor road conditions and monsoonal activities. But the reopening of Lachung, Yumthang, and Yaksum has made travellers happy and the tourism industry in North Sikkim expects a sizeable footfall of tourists during the puja days.
After being closed for 1.5 years following a cloudburst-induced flash flood, North Sikkim was opened in May. However, landslides at several places in June trapped several tourists, and six Army personnel went missing from the Chhaten camp.
As puja holidays are approaching, the tourism industry demands the early reopening of North Sikkim. For this, a series of meetings was held between the administration and the industry to review the situation. Work began to improve the communication system, repairing the Sangkelang Bridge between Singthang and Lachung and the Tung Bridge between Lachung and Singthang. The administration has restricted the entry of tourists to the two bridges between 1-2 pm every day.
A high-level meeting in the presence of the district Magistrate was held on Sunday to decide the opening of Lachung. According to administration sources, permits have been started to be issued since September 8.
Roshan Pradhan, in charge of the permit cell, said, "It has been decided to open Lachung from Monday. Applications for the permit have been accepted since Sunday. Tourists will be able to enjoy the natural beauty of North Sikkim again.
Meanwhile, landslides occurred again at several places in Sikkim on Monday morning, leading to the closure of the National Highway 10.
