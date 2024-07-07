ETV Bharat / state

After Kulgam, Gunfire Rings Out In Rajouri As Security Forces Launch Search Op Near Army Camp; Soldier Hurt

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

A day after the Kulgam district encounter, another shootout took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri Army Camp on Sunday morning. According to Army officials, the security forces and police team deployed a manhunt to trace the attackers after several rounds of bullets were fired near the army camp.

Rajouri Encounter (ETV Bharat)

Rajouri(Jammu And Kashmir): An army jawan was injured in an encounter that ensued between security forces and terrorists near the army camp in the Manjakot area of Rajouri district on early Sunday morning.

The security forces and police have launched a manhunt to trace the attackers after several rounds of bullets were fired near the army camp, officials said.

"A few rounds of bullets were fired near an army camp in the Manjakot area of Rajouri. A search operation has been launched," Army officials said.

A similar incident took place in the Kulgam district, where four terrorists were neutralised and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in two separate encounters that broke out on Saturday, defence officials said.

The first encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

"Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter. The operations are still on," officials said. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a spike in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

