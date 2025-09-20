ETV Bharat / state

After Kashmir, Jammu Traders Fume As Trucks Remain Stranded For 20 Days

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Warehouse Jammu Traders Federation President Deepak Gupta alleged that while for the last four days fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir have been allowed to move towards Jammu and beyond, traffic police must allow trucks from Jammu to other parts like Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and also the Kashmir valley.

The Jammu traders have alleged that for 20 days, trucks carrying essential commodities have not been allowed to move on the national highway (NH 44) and to other places like the Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Jammu: Traders in the Jammu division are up in arms against the traffic department for barring their trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway. The protest comes just days after their Kashmir counterparts raised a similar outcry over their produce being stranded due to the closure of the vital route.

“For 20 days, our trucks carrying essential commodities have been stranded and are not being allowed to move. Even trucks coming from outside are also stopped at Lakhanpur, Raya Morh, Samba and Bari Brahmna. It takes at least four days for a truck from Lakhanpur to Jammu,” Gupta alleged.

“We know during floods the highway suffered damage, and the disturbance was in Tharar and beyond. I would request the Inspector General of the traffic police to call a meeting of its officials and ask them where the disturbance is. If the disturbance is in Tharar, why are trucks being stopped in Lakhanpur, Samba and Jammu? Why are trucks not being allowed to move to Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts?” he asked.

The warehouse traders' federation president said that commodities inside these trucks have been damaged, and traders have faced huge losses. “It is high time that truckers from Jammu should be allowed to move and shouldn't be stopped anywhere,” he added.

He also demanded that the National Highway Authority of India should not charge toll tax from vehicles, as tolls should be charged for smooth movement of traffic and not when vehicles are stopped due to the poor condition of the highway.

Gupta said that already the traders of Jammu are bound to face loss as the direct freight train service between New Delhi and Srinagar has been started. “It is certainly going to have an impact on our trade, and coupled with highway closure, the loss is increasing,” he said.