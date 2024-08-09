ETV Bharat / state

After Joshimath, Land Sinking At Nainital Village Damages Many Houses; Residents In Panic

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 9, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

Locals at Khupi village of Nainital district of Uttarakhand said that as long as 1 metre cracks have developed in many houses leaving them in panic with many inmates vacating their houses and shifting to safer locations. The cracks in the houses have revived the horrific memories of similar land sinking in Joshimath where scores of houses were damaged in a similar manner.

Cracks in houses due to land sinking in Uttarakhand's Nainital leaves locals in panic
Cracks in houses due to land sinking in Uttarakhand's Nainital leaves locals in panic (ETV Bharat)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Reviving the horrific memories of Joshimath land subsidence, many houses have developed cracks in Nainital district of the Himalayan state, officials said.

Panic has gripped locals at Khupi village of Nainital, the famous tourist destination after many residential houses developed cracks due to land sinking. Locals said that the cracks are continuously increasing with many residents having already vacated their homes.

Vimal Joshi, a local from Khupi village said, “The cracks have suddenly increased. Living at home is not free from danger due to cracks. Some people have packed their belongings and shifted to safer locations,” Joshi said.

Kavita, another local said that talks were held with administration for a long time regarding the problem of cracks, but nothing has been resolved yet.

“Now we are afraid of even living in our homes. The fears compound during monsoon. The houses are shaking due to cracks,” added Kavita.

Soil Erosion By Village Stream: It is believed that the erosion of land by the Ballia stream, which flows adjacent to the village, is the major reason for the land sinking.

"The geological survey of Khupi village has been completed. It has revealed erosion from the rivulet flowing near the village, due to which cracks have appeared due to the land settling down. This process happens over a long period of time. Experts' opinion is being taken for immediate and long-term safety works," District Administration Nainital said in a statement.

Famous Tourist Top Erased: The massive landslides in the area have erased Dorothy Seat of Tiffin Top, a famous tourist spot situated at a height of 2292 meters, which adds to the beauty of Nainital. Locals said that due to heavy overnight rains, there was no trace of the spot in the morning.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat said that the situation is being constantly monitored.

“A study of the village has already been done. Soon a decision will be taken regarding displacement or its treatment,” he said.

According to the data of Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Center, 172 houses have been damaged in the monsoon season of which 15 houses have been completely destroyed. Most of the houses have been damaged in Rudraprayag district at 50 while as more than 40 houses in Bageshwar and Almora have been affected by the monsoon rain.

LANDSLIDE IN KHUPI VILLAGENAINITAL DOROTHY SEAT LANDSLIDEJOSHIMATH LAND SINKINGNAINITAL LAND SINKINGCRACKS IN HOUSES IN NAINITAL

