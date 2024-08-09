ETV Bharat / state

After Joshimath, Land Sinking At Nainital Village Damages Many Houses; Residents In Panic

Cracks in houses due to land sinking in Uttarakhand's Nainital leaves locals in panic ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Reviving the horrific memories of Joshimath land subsidence, many houses have developed cracks in Nainital district of the Himalayan state, officials said.

Panic has gripped locals at Khupi village of Nainital, the famous tourist destination after many residential houses developed cracks due to land sinking. Locals said that the cracks are continuously increasing with many residents having already vacated their homes.

Vimal Joshi, a local from Khupi village said, “The cracks have suddenly increased. Living at home is not free from danger due to cracks. Some people have packed their belongings and shifted to safer locations,” Joshi said.

Kavita, another local said that talks were held with administration for a long time regarding the problem of cracks, but nothing has been resolved yet.

“Now we are afraid of even living in our homes. The fears compound during monsoon. The houses are shaking due to cracks,” added Kavita.

Soil Erosion By Village Stream: It is believed that the erosion of land by the Ballia stream, which flows adjacent to the village, is the major reason for the land sinking.