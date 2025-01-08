ETV Bharat / state

After Jaisalmer, Massive Water Burst Sparks Curiosity In Rajasthan's Behror

The incident took place during the digging of a borewell in Bighana village which forced the operator to stop the work for now.

Massive Water Burst Sparks Curiosity In Rajasthan's Behror
Massive Water Burst Sparks Curiosity In Rajasthan's Behror (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 47 minutes ago

Behror: After a massive cave-in of ground during the digging of a tube well in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last month, a fountain of water during the digging of a borewell has become a matter of curiosity in Behror.

A strong flow of water was seen during boring in Bighana village of the area during the digging of the borewell here.

Borewell operator Rajkumar said that while operating the borewell machine in the field, a sudden burst of high pressure of underground water was triggered at the spot, taking them by surprise. A crowd of villagers gathered at the spot while some people shot a video of it and put it on social media.

While the work on the borewell has been stopped for now, locals have connected the incident to the massive cave-in of ground during the digging of a tubewell in Jaisalmer district last month.

That incident unfolded on December 28 near Chak 27 BD in the canal area of Mohangarh area in the district. Due to the cave-in, a massive crater was formed and swallowed both the drilling machine as well as the truck.

After the incident, the ONGC's Crisis Management Team had inspected and investigated the site. The team also prepared a report and submitted it to the Jaisalmer District Collector.

The report said that the tube well was dug without taking into account the safety standards and the necessary equipment.

Read more:

  1. Massive Cave-In During Digging Of Tubewell Triggers Water Eruption In Rajasthan's Mohangarh
  2. Coming Out Of Water, Gas With Pressure From Jaisalmer Borewell To Be Probed: Minister

Behror: After a massive cave-in of ground during the digging of a tube well in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last month, a fountain of water during the digging of a borewell has become a matter of curiosity in Behror.

A strong flow of water was seen during boring in Bighana village of the area during the digging of the borewell here.

Borewell operator Rajkumar said that while operating the borewell machine in the field, a sudden burst of high pressure of underground water was triggered at the spot, taking them by surprise. A crowd of villagers gathered at the spot while some people shot a video of it and put it on social media.

While the work on the borewell has been stopped for now, locals have connected the incident to the massive cave-in of ground during the digging of a tubewell in Jaisalmer district last month.

That incident unfolded on December 28 near Chak 27 BD in the canal area of Mohangarh area in the district. Due to the cave-in, a massive crater was formed and swallowed both the drilling machine as well as the truck.

After the incident, the ONGC's Crisis Management Team had inspected and investigated the site. The team also prepared a report and submitted it to the Jaisalmer District Collector.

The report said that the tube well was dug without taking into account the safety standards and the necessary equipment.

Read more:

  1. Massive Cave-In During Digging Of Tubewell Triggers Water Eruption In Rajasthan's Mohangarh
  2. Coming Out Of Water, Gas With Pressure From Jaisalmer Borewell To Be Probed: Minister

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BEHROR BOREWELL DIGGINGWATER BURST TUBEWELL DIGGINGBEHROR WATER BURSTRAJASTHAN WATER BURSTBEHROR WATER BURST BOREWELL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.