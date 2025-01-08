ETV Bharat / state

After Jaisalmer, Massive Water Burst Sparks Curiosity In Rajasthan's Behror

Behror: After a massive cave-in of ground during the digging of a tube well in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer last month, a fountain of water during the digging of a borewell has become a matter of curiosity in Behror.

A strong flow of water was seen during boring in Bighana village of the area during the digging of the borewell here.

Borewell operator Rajkumar said that while operating the borewell machine in the field, a sudden burst of high pressure of underground water was triggered at the spot, taking them by surprise. A crowd of villagers gathered at the spot while some people shot a video of it and put it on social media.

While the work on the borewell has been stopped for now, locals have connected the incident to the massive cave-in of ground during the digging of a tubewell in Jaisalmer district last month.