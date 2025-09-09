After Highway Closure, Rail Cargo Hope Fades For Kashmir Apple Growers Amid Track Repairs
Growers, who were pinning hopes for a swift transport of their produce said the disruption in the train service had played a spoilsport.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which has hit the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the last hope of railway cargo has also faded for the apple growers as railways are repairing bridges in Jammu region that were damaged by the floods last month.
The National Highway remained shut for the second week following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at Tharad village in Udhampur district. While Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on his recent visit to the highway had said that the complete restoration of the highway will take 20-25 days, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who visited Udhampur today to review restoration works, was informed by the NHAI’s Regional Officer for J&K, R.S. Yadav, that “one lane of the road will be open to traffic soon”.
The traders were pinning hopes on railways which had in July this year announced a daily Joint Parcel Product–Railway Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) between Budgam in Kashmir and Adarsh Nagar railway station in New Delhi from September. This breakthrough announcement was made after the railways operated special cargos for transporting Kashmir cherry to Mumbai from Katra railway station in May this year, followed by cement cargos from Punjab to Anantnag in July.
“We had planned to start it (rail cargo service) from September 11 onwards, but in wake of the present circumstances, fresh dates will be advised only after the conditions get better,” Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railways, Jammu Division, told ETV Bharat.
The floods in August damaged the railway track in Jammu region, disrupting smooth train movement towards the rest of the country. A press release issued by Northern Railways on September 7 confirmed that several railway bridges were damaged by flash floods in the Jammu division, including Bridge No. 232 over the Chakki river near Pathankot Cantt, Bridge No. 17 between Kathua and Madhopur, and Bridge No. 137 between Ghagwal and Hiranagar.
“After the flood incidents, we launched a detailed inspection of 232 bridges and the necessary repair work is being carried out with more than 250 workers deployed. Instructions have been given to expedite completion,” said Vivek Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu Division, after inspecting the sites with his team.
Apple traders, who had pinned hopes on dispatching their produce via railway cargo, say the transport crisis has pushed them into a “state of helplessness.” “The Northern Railways should operationalise cargo facilities so that trucks could be loaded directly at stations and sent to different mandis,” Fayaz Malik, president Sopore Fruit Dealers and Growers Association, told ETV Bharat.
The industry representatives say they had even written to the Railway authorities pressing for urgent restoration, amid the bridge repair and maintenance in Jammu region. But due to track damage and repair works on bridges in Jammu, nothing has materialised yet. “The delay means our fruit may rot before it reaches the markets,” said Bashir Ahmad Basheer, president of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, told ETV Bharat.
For Kashmir’s horticulture sector, the lack of road connectivity means the growers and traders are staring at mounting losses in the industry that contributes more than Rs 8,000 crore annually to the UT’s coffers, providing livelihood to 35 lakh persons during the season. “The high density apple fruit, pear and peach have ripened and must reach mandis across India within days. If both the highway and railway remain closed, our crop will rot in mandis and orchards,” Muhammad Ashraf, a grower in Pulwama, said.
