After Highway Closure, Rail Cargo Hope Fades For Kashmir Apple Growers Amid Track Repairs

Srinagar: Amid the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which has hit the horticulture sector of Jammu and Kashmir, the last hope of railway cargo has also faded for the apple growers as railways are repairing bridges in Jammu region that were damaged by the floods last month.

The National Highway remained shut for the second week following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at Tharad village in Udhampur district. While Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on his recent visit to the highway had said that the complete restoration of the highway will take 20-25 days, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who visited Udhampur today to review restoration works, was informed by the NHAI’s Regional Officer for J&K, R.S. Yadav, that “one lane of the road will be open to traffic soon”.

Restoration is underway after a landslide on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) at Thard, in Udhampur (ANI)

The traders were pinning hopes on railways which had in July this year announced a daily Joint Parcel Product–Railway Cargo Service (JPP-RCS) between Budgam in Kashmir and Adarsh Nagar railway station in New Delhi from September. This breakthrough announcement was made after the railways operated special cargos for transporting Kashmir cherry to Mumbai from Katra railway station in May this year, followed by cement cargos from Punjab to Anantnag in July.

“We had planned to start it (rail cargo service) from September 11 onwards, but in wake of the present circumstances, fresh dates will be advised only after the conditions get better,” Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railways, Jammu Division, told ETV Bharat.