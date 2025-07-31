After Haridwar Temple Stampede, Uttarakhand Govt Prepares Master Plan For Religious Sites

Dehradun: In the wake of the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on July 27, the Uttarakhand government has issued new guidelines for temples and is preparing a master plan for all religious sites across the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to implement this plan with immediate effect. According to officials, if religious tourism is harmed, it will have a huge impact on the state's economy so the state government is taking the Mansa Devi temple accident seriously and drawing a proper plan for crowd management, security and other facilities. This apart, separate arrangements are being made for special days.

All temples have been included under the master plan. These are Mansa Devi Templa, Chandi Devi Temple, Har Ki Pauri, Kainchi Dham, Jageshwar Temple, Srinagar Dhari Devi Temple and the temples of Garhwal Kumaon. Additional chief secretary RK Sudhanshu has directed the tourism secretary to start work in this direction immediately.

With Haridwar recording the highest turnout of devotees in Uttarakhand, efforts are on to increase necessary facilities in Har Ki Pauri, Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temple. To tighten security, a circle officer level police personnel will be henceforth posted at the temple premises. The entry and exit routes of the temples will be different and all pilgrimage sites will have at least one emergency exit.

Every temple will have separate entry and exit routes (ETV Bharat)

A system of registration for darshan will be implemented during festivals or important occasions but it yet to be decided whether this will be online or offline. Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple based on its capacity. As Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples are situated on hills, measures will be taken to avoid overcrowding. Special arrangements will be made for devotees at Har Ki Pauri, who throng here to watch Ganga Aarti and Ganga bath.

State government will scientifically test the load capacities of the temples. The test will ascertain the number of vehicles that can be parked in the vicinity of the temple and the number of devotees that can queue for darshan together.

Load capacity of temples will be tested (ETV Bharat)

The CM has instructed officials to build waiting rooms for the devotees around every temple so that they do not face any inconvenience. Along with this, the health department has been asked to set up one or two dispensaries at every site. Talks are underway for deployment of doctors in these dispensaries so that people can get urgent medical attention.

Districts have been asked to enhance security arrangements on special days. CCTVs will be installed along the yatra routes and these will be monitored from the control room.

At least eight people were killed and 30 others injured in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple on July 27. The stampede had occurred at the staircase of the road leading to the temple. The CM had visited the site to take stock of the situation. He had then spoken about a plan to prevent such incidents in the future. He had said that crores of pilgrims visit Uttarakhand every year so a master plan is needed to ensure their safety and security.