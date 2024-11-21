After Four Years Of Marriage, Woman Learns 'Husband' Is A Transgender In Gwalior

Gwalior: Despite being married for four years, a woman recently realised that her 'husband' is a transgender after she saw him along with a group begging in the market.

She has filed a complaint at Gwalior's women police station against her husband and in-laws for cheating and harassment.

In her complaint, the woman wrote, "My husband is a transgender and goes from door to door with a group of transgenders in a woman's attire, asking for money. When I first saw him begging I was stunned."

She has told police that she no longer wants to live with her husband. Based on the woman's complaint, police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The complainant told police that one day when she went to the market, saw her husband with a group of transgenders. She said that her husband was wearing the attire of a woman and asking for money from houses and shops with others. When she approached her husband, he tried to deceive her by saying that it was a part of an event he was participating. The woman then returned home and took up the topic with her in-laws but they started behaving strangely with her, she said.

The complainant alleged that when she asked her husband to leave work, she was beaten up. She said that she got married in 2020 with great pomp. When she came to her in-laws house, her husband told her that he was not ready for a physical relationship as he was undergoing treatment for some ailment, she said.

She alleged that her in-laws misbehaved with her and often denied her meals as punishment. She also alleged that her in-laws had demanded Rs 2 lakh and a scooter as dowry. Once she was allegedly beaten up by her in-laws and fell ill after which, she was sent to her parents home, she complained.

Gwalior women's police station in-charge Deepti Tomar said, "The woman has said that her husband is a transgender in her complaint. The matter is being investigated."