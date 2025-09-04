After Flood Fury, Administration Faces Herculean Task To Restore Normalcy Across Jammu Region

Jammu: After massive floods hit across Jammu and Kashmir, killing over 150 people and resulting in widespread damage, the administration faces a herculean task to restore things, including traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The widespread rain, which led to cloudbursts, flash floods and the swelling of rivers across the union territory, inundated dozens of villages, damaging road connectivity and disturbing the power sector and water supply schemes.

For the last 10 days, the national highway, commonly known as NH44, has remained closed for the majority of the time, and hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides, as this highway is the only all-weather connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and Jammu. Districts like Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar are also dependent on NH44, and since its closure, people haven’t been able to either travel or get the supplies of essential services.

The NH44 was damaged at several places, with bridges developing cracks, roads getting washed away, and landslides blocking roads, but the biggest landslide was witnessed at the Tharar area near Wali Nallah on the Udhampur to Chenani stretch of the highway at kilometre number 71.

According to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), a complete hill mass with a length of 150 m and a height of 250 metres started moving and blocking the highway at Km 71. “Further, due to incessant rainfall on September 2 and 3, the already sliding hill has slipped suddenly in the late evening along with huge slush and boulders, marking the NH44 completely blocked,” Janhvi Jaiswal, Media Assistant to Regional Officer NHAI Jammu, told ETV Bharat.

“NHAI teams are working round the clock on a war footing to restore connectivity and ensure safe passage for commuters, and the traffic movement is expected to be restored by Friday morning,” she added.

At other places, NHAI has cleared the debris from the road, and the stretch between Ramban and Banihal has been cleared for single-lane traffic, but traffic wasn’t allowed till the national highway is completely restored at Tharar.

The irrigation and flood control department in the Jammu region has suffered a loss in terms of damage to their works and the money they require for restoration.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that over 500 works were damaged in the flood sector across the Jammu region, which will require over Rs 20,000 lakh for their restoration, whereas over 550 irrigation-related works have been damaged across the Jammu region, which will require Rs 3400 lakh for their restoration.

There is widespread damage to the power sector, agriculture sector, water supply schemes and other areas, and administrations at different district levels have been trying to restore these areas on a priority basis.

In the agriculture sector, many fields with standing paddy crops witnessed over 10 feet of water stagnation in Akhnoor, Pargwal, R. S. Pura and other areas where sand and muck have damaged the crop. The agriculture department is yet to assess the damage, as water is yet to recede fully, and many areas continue to remain cut off.

Most of the internal roads, especially in hilly districts of Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch, have been damaged, and it will require time and money to restore roads for the smooth movement of traffic.