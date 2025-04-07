ETV Bharat / state

After Ending Hunger Strike, Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Hospitalised For Kidney Infection

Dallewal, who ended his 131-day hunger strike on Sunday, was rushed to a hospital in Khanna where he was diagnosed with an elevated ketone level.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 7, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST

Khanna (Ludhiana): After ending his 131-day fast to death in Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Sunday, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was admitted to a private hospital in Khanna for necessary health check-up where he was diagnosed with a kidney infection.

Dallewal, who had been on a fast unto death since November 26 last year over various demands including MSP on crops, ended his fast on Sunday evening.

Gurpinder Singh, son of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, said that after ending his fast to death, all the farmer leaders had requested Jagatjit Singh Dallewal to get a check-up. Since the hunger strike had been going on for so many days, it was important to see if his body was facing any problem in digesting food, Gurpinder said.

It is learnt that Dallewal underwent several tests and was diagnosed with an infection in one of his kidneys. Dr. Minal Khanna, who is treating Dallewal, said that his ketone level has risen to above 4, due to the prolonged hunger strike.

“He wanted to resume his diet under the supervision of a doctor. We will also prepare a diet plan for him that will help him digest the food properly”.

Dallewal ended his indefinite hunger strike after 131 days on Sunday. He made this announcement at the Kisan Mahapanchayat held in Sirhind of Sri Fatehgarh Sahib district. Addressing the gathering, Dallewal said, “You all have ordered me to end the fast unto death. I am indebted to you all for taking care of this movement, I respect your sentiments and accept your orders”.

