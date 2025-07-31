ETV Bharat / state

After 'Dog Babu' Certificate Row, Applicant Seeks 'Income Certificate' For Mobile Phone In Bihar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

Jehanabad: Following successful attempts to get residential certificates of a dog and tractor, miscreants in Bihar's Jehanabad have applied for issuing 'income certificate' of a mobile phone, a bid foiled by the authorities.

The incident has come to light in Modanganj area of Jehanabad district where an applicant impersonating a mobile phone has applied for an income certificate. The applicant has mentioned his name as 'mobile' and his father's name as 'iPhone'. The applicant mentioned the name of his mother as 'Smartphone'. The address of the applicant is written as 'Battery' and the post office as 'Lid'.

Applicant Seeks 'Income Certificate' For Mobile Phone In Bihar
Applicant Seeks 'Income Certificate' For Mobile Phone In Bihar (Bihar Government)

Stir In The Department

As soon as the online form reached the departmental employees, it created a stir in the department. As soon as the matter came to the attention of the circle officer, an investigation was ordered into the matter.

Officials believe that it was a bid by miscreants to defame the department. The application has been rejected by the department.

Case Registered

Zonal Officer Mohammad Asif Hussain said that someone had done the act deliberately adding strict legal action will be taken against the culprits.

A written application has been lodged with the cyber police station to register an FIR into the matter,” he said.

Hussain called it a case of “harassing government employees and obstructing their work”.

For this, it is necessary to identify that person and take action against him, otherwise such cases will keep increasing. We have made a written complaint in the cyber police station. The person doing this will not be spared," he said.

A Cyber Police official said that the police will find out through technical investigation from where such an online application has been filed.

It is a matter of concern that people are given the facility to fill the form so that their work becomes easier, but in the name of convenience many people are not refraining from doing this type of mischief”.

Past Incidents

Similar incidents were reported in the past. Earlier, miscreants had made a 'residence certificate' of a dog named 'Dog Babu' in Patna. The name of the father was written as 'Kutta Babu' and mother was 'Kutta Devi'. After the case came to light, District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM had dismissed Executive Assistant Mintu Kumar Nirala posted in Masaurhi Zone who was also arrested by the police.

Likewise, a 'residence certificate' of a tractor bearing the picture of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa was made in Kotwa Zone Office of Motihari some time ago. District Magistrate Saurabh Jorwal said that the application had been rejected and an FIR had been lodged in the case.

