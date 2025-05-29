Rhino Anjuha Left Alone In Delhi Zoo: Did Apathy Or Mismanagement Kill Dharmendra?

New Delhi: Fourteen-year-old female rhinoceros Anjuha now lives alone inside her enclosure at the National Zoological Park in Delhi after her male companion, Dharmendra, the one-horned rhinoceros, died in early January. Dharmendra's death also caused a major setback to the zoo's long-stalled rhino breeding programme.

The post-mortem report cited acute hemorrhagic enterocolitis which happens due to severe inflammation and bleeding in the intestines. But the report raised an important concern, could the death have been prevented?

Dharmendra, an 11-year-old rhino was shifted from Assam’s Guwahati Zoo to Delhi in September 2024 to revive the zoo’s breeding programme which was defunct. But Dharmendra died on January 3, 2025.

Rhino Anjuha Left Alone In Delhi Zoo: Did Mismanagement Kill Dharmendra? (ETV Bharat)

“It was a major setback and quite unfortunate at that,” admitted Delhi Zoo Director Dr. Sanjit Kumar. He also said efforts are on to bring another male rhino to the zoo so that the breeding initiative can begin. “We are committed to conservation of the endangered Indian rhinoceros,” he said.

But the conservationists have raised the question on why was Dharmendra’s health not checked before it deteriorated to an extent when it led to his death?

According to zoo sources, Dharmendra started showing signs of health issues soon after being shifted to Delhi. “He had signs of weakness and stress. But not enough attention was paid. Neither was adequate veterinary intervention done nor timely or proper help was available to him,” a staff member, requesting anonymity, claimed.

It is also pertinent to understand whether competent people were given responsibility of such high-risk animal exchanges. Allegations are rife that multi-tasking staff (MTS), who are not trained enough, were tasked with caring for wild and exotic species. “Rhinos are not cats and dogs. You need skilled people to handle these species. You also need experienced vets who can prescribe rigorous protocols,” said a former zoo official. “Dharmendra's death is a glaring case of complete failure of the system,” he further alleged.

Rhino Anjuha Left Alone In Delhi Zoo: Did Mismanagement Kill Dharmendra? (ETV Bharat)

Earlier too, the Delhi Zoo had been on the receiving end of criticism over animal deaths. White tiger cubs, sloth bears, and other endangered species have died here with allegations of food quality, environmental enrichment, and medical care, coming up every now and then.

The Indian rhinoceros, or the one-horned rhino (Rhinoceros unicornis), is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List. Once found northern plains of India and Nepal, these are now only found in protected pockets like the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

The last time rhino breeding was successful in Delhi Zoo was more than two decades ago. There were two females, Anjuha and her mother Maheshwari and to give a boost to the programme, Maheshwari was sent back to Assam and Dharmendra brought in her place.

But the strategy failed. Anjuha is left alone and keeps pacing at her enclosure without companionship, as zoo authorities keep their eyes on identifying a new male partner.

However, the zoo authorities maintained that Dharmendra was under supervision of vets and had also undergone health checks before the transfer. Citing gaps in post-relocation care, wildlife experts insisted that such transfers require proper planning with acclimatization plans, nutritional support, and round-the-clock vet vigil. Most animals are stressed when they are relocated and it is likely, Dharmendra was but it went unheeded, they stressed.

The zoo officials assured that protocols have become stricter now. “We are reviewing our programmes and monitoring systems. Such incidents must not be repeated,” said a senior official. But critics are of the opinion that piecemeal reforms will not make any difference unless zoo policies are completely revamped. Besides, improved funding for healthcare and habitat enrichment, and accountability from both veterinary and administrative staff are basic to any programme and need to be abided.