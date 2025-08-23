After Dharali, Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Tharali; Woman Dead, Elderly Man Missing

Chamoli: A young woman died while an elderly man is reported missing after cloudburst triggered flash flood in the Tharali block of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late Friday night, officials said.

According to the officials, the cloudburst occurred in the Tunari Gadhera of Tharali tehsil area triggering heavy debris to flow into Tharali market and surrounding areas damaging several houses, including the Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) besides inundating shops and burying vehicles in the area as well. An unidentified young woman hailing from Sagwara village was confirmed dead in the incident while an elderly from Chepdo whose identity was also not known immediately is reported missing.

The maximum damage in the cloudburst has been reported from Kotdip, Radibag, Upper Bazaar, Kulsari, Chepdo, Sagwara and surrounding areas of Tharali development block. The Karnprayag-Gwaldam road has been blocked at several places. Amidst heavy rains, people have fled from their homes and taken shelter at safe places.

CM Expresses Grief; Relief And Rescue Underway

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a statement issued on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of the woman and prayed for the safe and sound recovery of the man reported missing.

On the instructions of the CM, teams from the police, disaster management department, and district administration led by District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari have reached the spot and are engaged in rescue and relief operations.

An official from the Chamoli district administration said that the police are visiting the affected areas and ensuring that villagers are safely transported to secure locations. Chamoli Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar is personally monitoring the situation at the incident site and overseeing relief operations, added the official.

Schools Closed As Precautionary Measure

An official said that in view of the heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared today for all schools in the Tharali, Deval, and Narayanbagar development blocks. The administration has appealed to the public to stay in safe places and contact the local administration in case of any emergency.

Rivers In Spate; People Asked To Exercise Caution

Amid the incessant rains, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers are flowing above the danger mark, prompting the Rudraprayag administration to appeal to people living along the riverbanks to exercise caution. However, the Badrinath National Highway blocked at Bhanerpani Pipalkoti has been opened for traffic.

The cloudburst comes nearly three weeks after a flash flood wreaked havoc at Dharali village in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on August 5. Five people were officially declared dead in that disaster while several others still remain missing.