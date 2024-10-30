ETV Bharat / state

After Denial Of Ticket, Shiv Sena's Palghar MLA Untraceable

Palghar: Shiv Sena's sitting MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas Vanga, who was upset after being denied ticket by his party for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, has been untraceable, as per his family members.

Vanga's family has so far not filed any police complaint. A senior police official from Palghar on Wednesday morning said there was no update on Vanga's whereabouts as of now.

The legislator has apparently been incommunicado since Monday evening. His family members searched for him, but in vain. They had expressed concern over his state of mind.

Upset over being denied ticket by the Shiv Sena, Vanga told reporters on Monday that he committed a "grave mistake" by siding with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joining his party. Videos of Vanga's emotional responses have since gone viral on social media and news channels.

Srinivas Vanga, the son of late BJP MP Chintaman Vanga, became an MLA after winning the 2019 assembly elections as a candidate of undivided Shiv Sena from the Palghar (Scheduled Tribes) seat.

After a split in the Shiv Sena, Shrinivas Vanga supported Shinde. He was hoping to get renominated from the seat by the party.