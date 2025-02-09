ETV Bharat / state

After Delhi Drubbing, AAP Faces Acid Test In Punjab, Its Last Bastion

Chandigarh: After its Delhi drubbing, the Aam Aadmi Party will have to work out a "Punjab-specific model of development" to boost its chances in the only state where it is now in power following the rejection of the "Delhi model" in the assembly polls in the national capital, according to political observers.

They feel after the Arvind-Kejriwal-led outfit's rout in the Delhi polls, the opposition parties are likely to turn more aggressive and assertive to take on the AAP in Punjab where the state assembly polls are due in 2027.

The BJP will form its government in Delhi after a gap of more than 26 years as it won 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls. Political observers said after the AAP's debacle in Delhi, it now faces a challenge in keeping the party consolidated in Punjab and improve its performance in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab in 2022 by winning 92 of a total 117 assembly seats. It had come to power while showcasing the "Delhi model of development", promising freebies like free electricity, Rs 1,000 per month for women, better health care facilities and improvement in the education sector.

Ronki Ram, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chair professor of political science at Panjab University, here said the people of the national capital rejected the AAP's "Delhi model" as they did not find it sustainable.

And in Punjab, the same model is being followed by the party, he said. "If people of Delhi did not support that model then why would people of Punjab support it," said Ronki Ram.

Pramod Kumar, chairperson of the Institute for Development and Communication said, "they (AAP) promised to implement the Delhi model of development in Punjab. What fate that model has met in Delhi, the same fate it will meet in Punjab." "They will have to plan a Punjab-specific model. The lesson is that the Delhi model will not function in Punjab," Kumar said.

According to political observers, the Delhi assembly poll outcome has not only thrown a challenge for the AAP but has also come as an opportunity for the opposition parties in the state ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.