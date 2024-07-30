ETV Bharat / state

After Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Patna DM Orders Probe Into All Institutes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

The teams will probe into whether the coaching institute abides by the building and fire safety norms. If any institute fails to meet the requisite standards then it will be closed down, the DM said, warning that violation of rules will not be tolerated.

Rau's IAS Study Circle (ETV Bharat/ File)

Patna: In the wake of the Delhi coaching centre flooding incident, the Patna district administration has ordered to probe around 20,000 coaching institutes that are running here as a precautionary measure.

Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh has set up six teams under the leadership of sub-divisional officers to conduct necessary investigations.

The DM said that the incident that occurred in Delhi is very sad and to ensure that such things do not happen here, there is a need to investigate the coaching institutes that are operating in the district. The probes will be led by the concerned sub-divisional officer, he said.

The team comprises the executive officer of the concerned Nagar Parishad or Nagar Panchayat, block or sub-divisional education officer, police station in-charge, fire officer and circle officer.

"Investigation of the coaching institutes will begin from Tuesday. The teams have been asked to submit their investigation reports within two weeks. If any coaching institute is found to violate the norms, then it will be closed. Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Dr Singh said.

The teams will probe into whether the coaching institutes possess the requisite licenses and follow the norms of the government. It will be checked whether the institute possesses arrangement for emergency fire exit and whether the entry and exit gates are capable to handle its student strength. All other factors pertaining to the safety and security of the students will be assessed.

The drowning of three students in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Centre in Old Rajinder Nagar has revealed gross negligence on the part of authorities. The institute operated a library and a reading room at the basement illegally. When the roads flooded due to rains, several students were in the basement. While many students managed to escape three got trapped and their bodies were recovered by the divers later.

TAGGED:

DELHI COACHING CENTRECOACHING INSTITUTESVIOLATION OF RULESPATNA COACHING INSTITUTES

