ETV Bharat / state

After Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy, Patna DM Orders Probe Into All Institutes

Patna: In the wake of the Delhi coaching centre flooding incident, the Patna district administration has ordered to probe around 20,000 coaching institutes that are running here as a precautionary measure.

Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh has set up six teams under the leadership of sub-divisional officers to conduct necessary investigations.

The DM said that the incident that occurred in Delhi is very sad and to ensure that such things do not happen here, there is a need to investigate the coaching institutes that are operating in the district. The probes will be led by the concerned sub-divisional officer, he said.

The team comprises the executive officer of the concerned Nagar Parishad or Nagar Panchayat, block or sub-divisional education officer, police station in-charge, fire officer and circle officer.

"Investigation of the coaching institutes will begin from Tuesday. The teams have been asked to submit their investigation reports within two weeks. If any coaching institute is found to violate the norms, then it will be closed. Negligence will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Dr Singh said.