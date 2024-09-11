After death of 9 kin in Wayanad tragedy, woman loses to be husband in road mishap

Kalpetta (Wayanad): Tragedy struck Shruti once again. After the death of her nine kin in the horrific Wayanad tragedy, she lost her to-be husband in a road accident in Kerala.
The ordeal for Shruti was not over as she also injured her leg in the mishap and her sister too sustained injuries.
The Kerala Police on Wednesday said that Jensen, a native of Andur, Ambalavayal, was killed in a collision between a car and a private bus at Vellaramkunnu in Wayanad. Jensen was the fiance of Shruti, whose nine family members, including her parents and one sister, were killed in the Mundakai-Churalmala landslide.
Jensen breathed his last at a private hospital in Meppadi where he was undergoing treatment, police added. According to the police, the mishap occurred on Tuesday evening on the Kozhikode-Kollagal National Highway near Vellaramkunnu.
"The van in which Jensen and his companions were travelling towards Lakiti collided with the 'Butterfly' bus which was coming from Kozhikode to Sultanbatheri. The people trapped in the van were pulled out by the fire rescue team from Kalpatta and the locals," police said.
At least nine people in the van, including Jensen and Shruti, sustained injuries. Jensen was driving the van. Shruti had a minor leg injury, they said, adding the CCTV footage of the accident was released later.
Shruti's cousin Lavanya was also injured in the mishap. Lavanya lost her parents and brother in the Wayanand landslide. Lavanya is the daughter of Shruti's father Sivanna's brother Siddaraj.