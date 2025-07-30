After Court Rap, Jammu Kashmir Govt Wakes Up To Raze Illegal Constructions In Srinagar

Srinagar: A day after the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court ordered demolition of a hotel in the Srinagar city, authorities said that they will comply with the court orders and raze the big building allegedly constructed by bending the building laws.
Srinagar Development Authority Vice Chairman Muhammad Rafi told ETV Bharat that as per the high court directions the authority will demolish the building. “The court has given us two months. We will implement the order within the given time. It is a big building, we need men and machinery,” he said.
“The Srinagar Development Authority is directed to carry out the demolition of the violation even if it entails demolition of the entire structure and submit a report to this Court within a period of two months,” division bench of justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar ordered.
The two accused brothers, Mohamad Rafiq Sheikh and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh of Nowgam in Srinagar outskirts are alleged to have constructed the hotel on their proprietary land when they had sought three separate permissions from the SDA for construction of one hotel and two guest houses.
As per laws, the owners had to keep a gap/setbacks of 30 feet in between two buildings, but they flouted the laws and took advantage of the 2016 agitation in the Kashmir valley by raising a single big building. The bench said the owners “hoodwinked the authorities” by seeking three separate permissions but raised a single big structure.
The court reprimanded the SDA and made terse observations about the violation of building permissions in the Srinagar city by pointing out that the “active connivance of the Officers/officials of the SDA who permitted the “large scale” violations by the owners.
The court also pointed out that there are several such buildings raised in the Srinagar city under the nose of the authorities responsible for planned development of the city and as a result Srinagar has lost its charm and beauty. “It is high time that the control of building operations authorities woke up from their slumber and take up their responsibility seriously, lest the City of Srinagar and many others would be lost in the chaos,” it said.
The court directed the SDA to have a “fresh look” at the regulations to make provision for penalizing the officers/officials who allowed illegal development and constructions in the city.
Asked about the number of illegally raised buildings in the city, the SDA VC said that a committee has been constituted which will identify constructions where violations have taken place.
“We will take appropriate action as per the court directions,” he said.
The SDA is a government run entity which besides Srinagar municipal corporation and other authorities gives permission for buildings and constructions with the city.
