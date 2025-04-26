After Completing Intermediate With First Division, 63-Year-Old Andhra Man Plans To Complete Law Degree In Six Years

Visakhapatnam: Clearing the Intermediate examination was always in the back of Patta Rama Apparao's mind. A resident of Kondayya Valasa Colony in the Aganampudi area of Visakhapatnam, Apparao gave it his best this year when he filled in the form for the examination. He also attended regular classes and burnt the midnight candle to pass the examination with a good percentage. He did and secured a first division.

However, Apparao does not intend to stop here. Now he looks forward to a law degree and is determined to complete it in six years from now.

He took a leap into academics for a second time (the first was when he qualified ITI) at the age of 63 when he enrolled in the State Sarvatrika Vidyapeetham (Open School). With an aim to study law, he first began the journey to complete the Intermediate exams that will qualify him to get into the graduation course. With subjects like History, Political Science, and Economics, he devoted more than four hours to study so that he could clear the exams with flying colours. "I used to study for four hours a day, and divided it into two sessions - morning and evening. Besides, I attended classes on weekends. I was sure that I will clear the exams," says Apparao who finally secured 319 marks out of 500, when Inter results were released on April 23. "My hard work paid off I got a first division," says the happy student in Apparao.

Now what? Apparao wants to complete a law degree and he is ready to give it his best. "I am already 63. And as far as my knowledge goes, it will take another six years to complete the course and get a degree. So I have decided to study with all seriousness and complete graduation," says Rama Apparao. But why law? "I want to serve the society as a lawyer, fight for justice and fairness," he says.

For Rama Apparao, his educational endeavours have only been an extension of what he had been doing till now. Having completed his ITI and worked in the steel traffic department, he retired from service after a fulfilling career. However, all his life, he was conscious about the varied issues crippling the society and remained a critic of corruption and irregularities. Also a Right to Information Act activist, Apparao had been associated with steel workers association and led them, fought tirelessly for solutions even at the cost of drawing the ire of management and opposition from own colleagues.

Recently, he fought for two steel employees who died in separate accidents but insurance companies refused to provide compensation to their families. His commitment to justice was evident from the way he fought for them after the victims' families approached him. "I filed cases with the Consumer Rights Commission and ensured that the families received justice," says Apparao. Though he faced setbacks, including delays in filing an application and being mocked by a lawyer, he refused to give up. "This experience made me realise that if I have to fight for justice, it can be done by practicing law and for the that I need to be a law graduate," concludes the man who has been known for speaking truth to power.