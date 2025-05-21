After CM Omar Abdullah's Ex-gratia, Jammu Kashmir LG Announces Jobs For NoK Of Cross-border Shelling Victims

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha onWednesday announced employment to the next of kin killed in the recent cross-border shelling during the Pakistani armed conflict. The LG's announcement comes over a week after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the shelling victims.

LG Sinha announced jobs to the NoK of the victims during his visit to Poonch, worst affected by the cross-border shelling. The LG also met the families of the shelling affected victims and headed a meeting of administration and police officers.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of his visit, Sinha said that nothing could compensate for loss of any life but a reasonable amount had already been given to the families of those killed and injured.

"I couldn't come here earlier but now I have visited today to meet the families of victims and share their grief. We have decided to give employment on compassionate grounds to next of kin of those killed in the shelling," the LG said.

Around 18 people were killed in Pakistani shelling including 13 in Poonch district, three in Rajouri district and two in Jammu district and several others were injured.

Poonch district suffered extensive damage to the property including houses, shops and other structures and scores of livestock were also killed.

LG Sinha said that the administration was identifying the damage that occurred to the houses of the people, who will be rehabilitated by the government of India. "The district administration has given a presentation of the need of bunkers in the area and under security related expenditure these bunkers would also be constructed," he added.

LG Sinha's visit comes nine days after CM Omar visited the shelling affected families in Poonch where he also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the NoK of the victims.