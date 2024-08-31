ETV Bharat / state

After Champai Soren, Ex-JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom Joins BJP

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

On July 26, Lobin Hembrom was disqualified from the Jharkhand assembly under the anti-defection law; with effect following this, he was vocal against his own party and then contested as an independent candidate from the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat, challenging JMM's nominee Vijay Hansdak.

After Champai Soren, Ex-JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom Joins BJP
Former JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in Ranchi on Saturday (ANI)

Ranchi: A day after former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren joined the BJP, ex-JMM legislator Lobin Hembrom on Saturday crossed over to the saffron camp.

Hembrom was given membership of the BJP by the party's state chief Babulal Marandi in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The JMM has changed from what was it in Guruji's (JMM supremo Shibu Soren) time. Now, there is no respect for senior leaders in the JMM. So, I decided to join the BJP for development of Jharkhand and uplift of tribals," the former Borio legislator said at the saffron camp's state headquarters here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, All big leaders, who were part of separate Jharkhand movement, are now joining the BJP. The party wants the overall development of the state and make it free from Bangladeshi infiltrators.

He also added JMM and Hemant Soren should also join the BJP's movement against infiltrators and leave the politics of appeasement." Champai Soren joined the BJP on Friday, two days after he quit the JMM citing dissatisfaction with the party's current style of functioning and "bitter humiliation.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi alleged that the leaders, who nurtured JMM with their blood and sweat, are leaving the party. There is something wrong with the party. The JMM has nothing to do with tribals and indigenous people of the state. Its leaders are surrounded by middlemen and making money.

Hembrom was disqualified from the Jharkhand assembly under the anti-defection law with effect from July 26. The former legislator, who had been vocal against his own party, contested as an independent candidate from the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat, challenging JMM's nominee Vijay Hansdak. Hembrom tasted defeat in the parliamentary elections.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had initiated proceedings under the anti-defection law against Hembrom in the Speaker's Tribunal.

TAGGED:

