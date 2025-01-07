After Bus Fare Hike, Water Tariff, Namma Metro And Auto Fares Also Likely To Go Up In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After spending 15 per cent more on the revised government bus fares, Bengalureans may have to shell out more money on the water they consume and on their travel in Namma Metro and auto rickshaws. For Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Auto Rickshaw Unions have submitted proposals to increase water tariff and fares of metro rail and auto rickshaws citing huge spikes in their operational costs.

The BWSSB has already announced its intention to hike water tariffs and is waiting for another round of meetings with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister and the city MLAs to take a final call. "The meeting is likely to be held in the third or fourth week of January where a final decision will be taken," said a senior official from BWSSB.

BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar on many occasions said that the hike in water tariff is inevitable for the very survival of the BWSSB. "The board has not hiked the water tariff since 2013 whereas power tariffs have gone up three times in this period. This has put a substantial financial burden. The board is incurring a loss of Rs 40 crore every month. The loss is set to go up to Rs 90 crore a day after the commissioning of the 5th Stage of the Cauvery Drinking Water Project, which is nearing completion," he said. While the exact quantum of the hike is yet to be disclosed, the sources in BWSSB said the hike will be gradual and optimum.

The World Bank has also reportedly recommended a hike in water tariff as a pre-condition to its offer of providing a Rs 3,500 crore loan to BWSSB and BBMP for management of floods, construction of stormwater drains and improving water supply.

Namma Metro prices to go up by 40 per cent to 45 per cent

Meanwhile, the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) of BMRCL headed by retired Madras High Court Justice R Tharani has reportedly recommended a hike in fares of Namma Metro by 40 per cent to 45 per cent. The BMRCL Board, which is meeting on January 17, is expected to take a call on the recommendation. The recommendation of the FFC, the first for Namma Metro, is said to be binding on the BMRCL as per Section 37 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act of 2002.

Sources said the committee has also recommended annual revision of fares to avoid cumulative effect on metro rail users going forward. BMRCL hiked its fares last time in June 2017 by up to 15 per cent. With the impending hike, the fares of Namma Metro will be in the range of Rs 15 to Rs 85 from the current range of Rs 10 to Rs 60, sources said.

Auto-Rickshaw Unions seek Rs 10 hike in minimum fare

The Auto-rickshaw Unions in the I-T city have also been demanding revision of minimum fares of autos keeping with the increase in bus fares. Their demands included increasing the minimum fare from existing Rs 30 to Rs 40 for the first two kilometres and from Rs 15 to Rs 20 for every subsequent kilometre. Rising fuel prices, auto spare parts and essential commodities are forcing auto drivers to seek revisions in fares. A meeting between the union representatives and the transport department was to be held last month to discuss the fare hike, but was postponed. The auto fares in Bengaluru were revised last time in 2022.

