After Bijapur And Kanker, Blow To 'Red Terror' In Sukma, Four Naxalites Surrender

Sukma: Amid ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Bijapur, Dantewada, Abujhmad, Sukma, Kanker and Narayanpur areas of Chhattisgarh, four Naxalites, including a woman cadre who carried bounty of Rs two lakh, have surrendered before security forces in Sukma district on Friday, police said.

Police said CRPF 223, 151, 50 and 218 battalions as well as personnel of Cobra 204 battalion have played a significant role in encouraging these Naxalites to surrender. The surrendered Naxalites will be provided many facilities under the Chhattisgarh Naxal eradication and rehabilitation policy of the government, they added.

According to an official, the surrendered Naxalites cited their disillusionment with the "hollow and inhuman" Naxalite ideology for laying down their arms. The surrendered Naxals have also praised Chhattisgarh government's Naxal elimination policy and rehabilitation drive, he added.

The surrendered Naxalites have been identified as Kalmu Ayate, Nuppo Raghu, Madkam Kona and Sodi Laccha. Among them, Naxalite Kalmu Ayate, who carried a reward of Rs two lakh on her head, led 'Krantikari Adivasi Mahila Sangathan' (KAMS) that worked under Duled Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) of the banned CPI(Maoist). Also, her husband Bhima alias Kuharam carries a bounty of Rs 2 lakh.

An official said the four Naxals have surrendered under the Naxalism elimination policy and its rehabilitation drive 'Niyad Nellanar'. Chhattisgarh government is successfully running the 'Niyad Nellanar' scheme along with the Naxalism eradication and rehabilitation policy in the Naxal-affected areas of Bastar, officials said.

Earlier on Thursday, 30 Naxals were killed in two encounters in Bijapur and Kanker districts of the state. (With inputs from PTI)