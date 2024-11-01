After Becoming Hindu, Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi, Now Changes Caste

Lucknow: Former Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi, who earlier converted to Hinduism, has now come into the limelight for changing his caste to 'Thakur'.

In 2021, Rizvi was named Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi after his conversion. He has now changed his name to 'Thakur Jitendra Narayan Singh Sengar'.

When Wasim alias Jitendra joined Sanatan Dharma, Mahamandaleshwar of Sripanch Dashnam Juna Akhara and chief priest of Dasna Devi Temple Yeti Narsinghanand conducted his initiation ceremony. Now after three years, Jitendra said he broke ties with Yeti Narsinghanand two years ago due to differences as the latter's attitude towards RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad left him uncomfortable, prompting him to distance himself from Yeti.

Elaborating on the reason behind adopting 'Sengar' surname, Jitendra said he is an old friend of Gurukul Kangri University professor Prabhat Singh Sengar. Prabhat Singh had proposed to include him in his family and he accepted it. Prabhat's mother Yashwant Kumari Sengar accepted him as her son through a legal affidavit though she clarified that he will not have any right in the property, Jitendra said.

Jitendra had hit the headlines after he renounced Islam and adopted Hinduism. Fatwas were also issued by Islamic religious leaders against him and a ruckus had broken out in his family. His mother and brother had snapped all relations with him while he kept issuing statements against Islamic religious leaders.

Earlier, Jitendra had made objectionable comments against a particular religion at an event named Dharma Sansad in Haridwar. Following which, a case was registered against him and he was also sent to jail. The Supreme Court later accepted his bail plea and he was released.

Also, he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to remove 26 verses of the Quran and had linked madrasa education with terrorism. He had claimed that extremist ideologies are promoted in some of these institutions, drawing severe criticism from Shia and Sunni communities while Ulemas had issued a fatwa against him. After this, he claimed that he was expelled from Islam.