After Backlash, Himachal Govt Withdraws Order Asking Magic Show Fund Deposit In CM Relief Fund

Shimla: The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal government has withdrawn the orders asking government and private schools of the state to contribute 30 percent of income generated from magic shows towards the Chief Minister's relief fund, after severe backlash on social media and criticism unleased by the opposition BJP.

As per reports, a letter of the Deputy Director of Elementary Education in Hamirpur regarding organising magic shows in government and private schools of the district drew flak as it mentioned that 30 percent of the earnings from the magic show will be deposited in CM's Relief Fund or Disaster Management Fund. Even social media users lashed out at the Congress government after the letter went viral.

Opposition's Attack In Assembly

On Wednesday, during the ongoing budget session of the Assembly, the opposition BJP raised the issue and trained guns at the Sukhvinder government. BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said, "The financial condition of the government has deteriorated to such an extent that now an order has been issued to deposit 30 percent of the earnings from magic shows in schools in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund or Disaster Fund. This shows the financial crisis of the government. Congress made false promises before the elections, and now fulfilling these guarantees have become a burden on them."

"If the situation is so dire, then the government should place a donation box outside the Secretariat so that public can contribute," criticised the BJP MLA.

Letter by Deputy Director of Elementary Education in Hamirpur (ETV Bharat)

Following uproar in the House, Education Minister Rohit Thakur intervened and directed to withdraw the directive of Education department. "This letter was issued by Deputy Director Elementary Education in Hamirpur. While there is no issue in organising magic shows in schools, it was definitely not appropriate for the Deputy Director to issue such a letter imposing mandatory contribution," Minister Rohit Thakur acknowledged.

"As soon as we came to know about the letter, we directed the Directorate of Education to revoke the order. Also, a reply has been sought from the Deputy Director in this regard," the minister said.

Notably, the Sukhvinder government has been under fire for quite sometime now over CID investigation into samosas, toilet tax policies, the wild rooster incident at banquet hosted by the chief minister and other controversies.