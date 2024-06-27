After Assembly Election, Municipal Polls In Jammu and Kashmir In Limbo As OBC Reservation Awaits Completion

Municipal Polls In Jammu and Kashmir In Limbo As OBC Reservation Awaits Completion (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the shrill over the demand to hold the long awaited assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir, Municipal elections in the union territory too are getting delayed as reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in municipal bodies is still under process following the change in municipal and reservation laws which were amended by the previous BJP government in the parliament to give reservation to the OBCs in the local bodies.

The last municipal elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018 before abrogation of Article 370 when JK was a state. The five-year term of the grassroots representatives ended in November 2023 in the union territory, but the elections were not held on time due to delimitation of municipal wards and reservation to OBCs. The BJP government at the Centre passed the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill-2024 in the parliament in February this year. Jammu and Kashmir has two municipal corporations-Srinagar and Jammu- and 76 municipalities.

Official sources told ETV Bharat that the reservation exercise will take time as 46 new castes have been included in the reservation list following amendment to the reservation and municipal laws. The inclusion of OBCs in the municipal bodies will be determined by the J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (JKSEBCC).

Headed by Justice (Retired) GD Sharma, the Commission comprises former bureaucrat Rup Lal Bharti and former IPS officer Munir Khan as its members. The panel was set up in March 2020. Its three year term expired in March, however the LG administration extended its term by six more months till the completion of OBC reservation.

Sources said that the commission is yet to begin the exercise of making a report for inclusion of OBCs in municipal wards. "The commission is yet to receive any notice or communication from the government about starting the exercise for OBC reservation in municipalities and two corporations," Munir Khan told ETV Bharat.

While the reservation is awaited, the delimitation exercise, too, has not been completed yet. The delimitation involves uniform distribution of voters in the wards which will see expansion of wards and their boundaries.

State Election Commissioner B R Sharma has now directed the deputy commissioners who are also district electoral officers in 20 districts of the union territory to expedite the exercise so that the elections for the civic bodies are held by the end of this year.