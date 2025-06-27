After Apology, Azad's Loyalists Rejoin Congress; ‘No Conversation With Azad About Rejoining’

Srinagar: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's two close loyalists today rejoined Congress after “apologising and regretting their decision” to join Azad and form a separate party.
Azad had left Congress after 40 years and formed his own outfit in September 2022. He had taken several senior Congress leaders along with him, including Ghulam Muhammad Saroori and Taj Mohidin. Both were longtime Congress leaders and had won several assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (JK).
Saroori and Taj today rejoined Congress a month after Azad dissolved his party. Saroori, who hails from the Inderwal assembly segment of Kishtwar district, while Taj, a Gujjar leader, had contested the 2024 assembly elections, but both lost.
Both the leaders apologised to Congress and rejoined in Srinagar.
“We are thankful to Congress leadership for taking us back. Mistakes do happen from humans; we accept the mistake and apologise,” Saroori said.
Taj said he is a soldier of Congress and regrets that he left it two years ago.
While taking them back and balancing them at the Congress office in Srinagar, Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain, said both the leaders regretted their decision of forming a separate party.
“For some reason, they had left the party. Today, they rejoined without any conditions. They regretted having left the party and forming a separate party. We informed the Congress high command about their apology and regret. And they agreed to take them back,” Hussain said.
When asked by ETV Bharat on whether the Congress will take back Ghulam Nabi Azad after his loyalists rejoined the party, Hussian said, “There is no conversation between Azad ji and Congress," adding that several political leaders and independent political activists are planning to join Congress.
Seconding him, the Congress president for Jammu and Kashmir, Tariq Hameed Karra, said that other people are also in the process of joining the party. “Our party follows a procedure while taking the people back,” Karra said.
Hussain, who was on a three-day tour to Srinagar after being handed the JK affairs of the party, said the leaders and workers will together strengthen the party in the state and prepare to contest local bodies elections.
Karra and Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who is a Congress Working Committee member, urged the workers to prepare for the upcoming local bodies elections and indicated there will be no alliance with the National Conference.
Congress and NC jointly contested the assembly elections in 2024, in which Congress won only six seats. “As far as alliance (with the National Conference is concerned), it is the decision of the party high command. My focus is to strengthen the party in Jammu and Kashmir,” Hussain said, when he was asked if Congress would break its alliance with NC in government.
