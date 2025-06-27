ETV Bharat / state

After Apology, Azad's Loyalists Rejoin Congress; ‘No Conversation With Azad About Rejoining’

Srinagar: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's two close loyalists today rejoined Congress after “apologising and regretting their decision” to join Azad and form a separate party.

Azad had left Congress after 40 years and formed his own outfit in September 2022. He had taken several senior Congress leaders along with him, including Ghulam Muhammad Saroori and Taj Mohidin. Both were longtime Congress leaders and had won several assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir (JK).

Saroori and Taj today rejoined Congress a month after Azad dissolved his party. Saroori, who hails from the Inderwal assembly segment of Kishtwar district, while Taj, a Gujjar leader, had contested the 2024 assembly elections, but both lost.

Both the leaders apologised to Congress and rejoined in Srinagar.

“We are thankful to Congress leadership for taking us back. Mistakes do happen from humans; we accept the mistake and apologise,” Saroori said.

Taj said he is a soldier of Congress and regrets that he left it two years ago.

While taking them back and balancing them at the Congress office in Srinagar, Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Affairs, Syed Nasir Hussain, said both the leaders regretted their decision of forming a separate party.

“For some reason, they had left the party. Today, they rejoined without any conditions. They regretted having left the party and forming a separate party. We informed the Congress high command about their apology and regret. And they agreed to take them back,” Hussain said.