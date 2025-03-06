On The Run For A Decade, Man Wanted For Multiple Murder Attempts In Asaram Case Caught In Noida

Surat: The Surat Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Tamraj alias Stephenraj, a long-time follower of Asaram and his son Narayan Sai, from Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Wanted for a decade, Tamraj was accused of targeting witnesses and complainants in cases against the self-styled godman and his son. To evade the police, he converted to Christianity, changed his name, and lived in hiding.

Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot stated, "Tamraj, originally from Chhattisgarh, was involved in multiple attempted murders in Surat, including an attack on Asaram's cook, Akhil Gupta, who later became a witness in the rape case against Asaram. He has nine criminal cases registered in six states, and we had been searching for him for seven years."

Police investigations revealed that Tamraj moved to Noida in 2021, where he met a Christian woman named Manisha at Divine Ashram. He married her, converted to Christianity, and started working at a Christian school, handling light and sound system outsourcing. He also forged identity documents to conceal his past.

Police said that Tamraj's criminal activities began in 2003 after being influenced by Asaram. In 2013, when Asaram was arrested in a rape case, Tamraj became fanatical, staying outside Jodhpur Jail for months. He later joined Kartik, another follower, in a plot to kill three witnesses in Surat. In 2015, Asaram's cook Akhil Gupta was shot dead in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, a crime linked to Tamraj.

Between 2014 and 2016, a series of attacks on Asaram's opponents took place across India. Basavaraj and Sejal Prajapati, the key masterminds, were arrested in Bengaluru in 2016, exposing the network.

According to police, Tamraj's gang rented homes near their targets, closely monitoring them before attacking. He was also linked to a 2014 acid attack in Surat and an attempted murder in Haryana, where the state announced a Rs 50,000 reward for his arrest.