After 25 Days, Unnao Man's Search For His Wife Ends In Hospital, On The Bed Next To Him

After 25 days of search, when Kumar had lost all hopes, he found his wife in hospital-bed next to him, in the most unexpected way.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

Unnao: "As soon as doctors removed the bandage from my eyes, I found my wife lying on the hospital bed next to mine. I had never imagined, I would see her like this." For Rakesh Kumar, his wife was his world. But things took an ugly turn when she left home without informing him due to mental distress. For almost 25 days, Kumar desperately searched for her, only to find her in hospital bed next to him, in the most unexpected way.

On January 13, Rakesh Kumar’s world turned upside down when his wife Shanti Devi, visibly disturbed, suddenly went missing. A resident of Kevata Talab Basti in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Kumar went through sleepless nights searching for her in the locality and beyond. "When we did not find her anywhere, we filed a missing complaint. We also shared her photos with the authorities," said Kumar.

He even travelled to Kanpur, Lucknow and Kannauj, but couldn't get any information regarding her. Eventually, the mental fatigue took a toll on his health. Kumar avoided staying alone at his house and started staying at a friend's house, where he experienced problems with vision. When he went for a checkup at the district hospital, he was diagnosed with cataract. "On the doctor's advice, I got my eye operated on February 6," he said.

After the surgery, Kumar was shifted to the ward, admitted to bed number 20. The next day, when doctors removed bandage from his eyes, he heard a familiar voice of a woman from bed number 19 placed adjacent to his bed. Kumar found out that it was his wife Shanti Devi, lying injured, and unable to recognise him. "She had suffered head injury. She was not able to recognise me. She was not even in a position to say anything about the injury. But at least I was happy that I had found her after so many days," Rakesh said, as tears flowed down his cheeks.

But challenges ahead are galore. Kumar is worried about the medical expenses owing to his meagre income. "I am a welder. With the income, I don't think I will be able to manage the treatment expenses. My wife has got serious injuries; doctors have advised an X-ray. I have found my wife and I must take care of her, but I am worried how I will manage everything. There is no one else in the family to support," said Kumar, his voice heavy with concern.

Meanwhile, doctors at the hospital said Shanti Devi is recovering slowly. "She had suffered a serious head injury. When she was brought to the hospital, she was in a sub-conscious state. She is gradually improving with treatment," informed Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh.

Rakesh Kumar is now awaiting government help for the medical expenses so that his wife heals completely and remains by his side, safe and sound.

