After 16 Yrs, Odisha CM's Grievance Chamber Opens For Public, Mohan Majhi Meets People

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

CM Mohan Charan Majhi met people at the Odisha Chief Minister's Grievance Chamber today and recorded their grievances. Former CM Naveen Patnaik had held a similar meeting in 2008. Now onwards, public grievance cell will operate from 11 am to 1:30 pm every Monday.

After 16 Yrs, Odisha CM's Grievance Chamber Opens For Public, Mohan Majhi Meets People
CM Mohan Charan Majhi at the public grievance cell (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bhubaneswar: After almost 16 years, the Odisha Chief Minister's Grievance Chamber was opened today for common people. The last time that former CM Naveen Patnaik came here was in 2008.

On the first day, a large number of people from different parts of Odisha thronged Bhubaneswar to place their grievances before Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The Chief Minister's Grievance Chamber witnessed a huge crowd of people since early morning

People were seen standing in long queues for registration since 9 am. More than 300 complaints have been registered so far. The Chief Minister reached the grievance cell at 11 am and listened to the problems of the common people. People were able to meet Majhi and inform him about their problems.

Official sources said that CM along with the deputy CM and others personally listened to the grievances of people who turned up at the cell for redressal of their grievances.

Notably, the Odisha government has ordered resumption of hearing of public grievances in all departments and also at the district level. Instruction in this regard has been issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance department.

Hearing will be conducted every Monday (except government holidays) between 11 am and 1.30 pm. Notably, previous CM Patnaik had virtually stopped visiting the grievance cell, sources said.

