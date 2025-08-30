African Swine Flu: Karnataka Piggery Owner Booked For Throwing 50 Pig Carcasses Into Lake

Chikkaballapur: A piggery owner has been booked for unsafely disposing of the carcasses of over 50 pigs that died of African Swine Flu in a lake in Hebbari village of Chintamani taluk of Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, sparking health concerns. The district administration swung into action and started removing the carcasses from the lake and disinfecting the water body.

Health and veterinary department officials rushed to the spot after it was confirmed that African Swine Flu was found among pigs at a farm owned by Venkata Reddy in Hebbari village.

Since August 19, over 100 pigs have died in the piggery, prompting officials to visit the spot for inspection. The blood samples of the deceased pigs were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, which confirmed African Swine Flu. As a precaution, 57 pigs were culled in the farm on Saturday, and their carcasses were buried in a pit with proper sealing.

The locals were alarmed by the irresponsible discarding of the dead pigs and informed the authorities. Chikkaballapur district health officer Dr SS Mahesh and veterinary department deputy director Dr Rangappa ordered the registration of a case against Reddy after inspecting the spot.

The carcasses are being buried in presence of health department officials. (ETV Bharat)

"Swine fever does not spread to humans. So there is nothing to worry about. As a precautionary measure, the carcasses of the pigs, which were irresponsibly thrown by the farm into the lake, have been removed and buried safely. The taluk and district administrations have taken steps to disinfect the lake. A complaint has been filed with the local police station regarding this," Dr Rangappa said.

Responding to a question about the water of the lake being used by villagers to bathe livestock, he said, "African Swine Fever spreads only to pigs. It has not been found to spread from pigs to other animals."