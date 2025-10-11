Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi Visits Darul Uloom Deoband, Thanks For The Grand Welcome
Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
Saharanpur: A huge crowd gathered in the “city of fatwas” to catch a glimpse of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at Darul Uloom Deoband. The crowd was so large that it caused chaos, disrupted planned events, and prevented the guard of honour from taking place as people surrounded Muttaqi’s car.
The crowd overwhelmed the security cordon, breaching barriers and making it difficult for officials to manage the situation. To restore order, the police resorted to using batons, which further complicated efforts by the management and administrative officials to give the Afghan Foreign Minister a proper welcome.
Despite these disruptions, according to reports, the police and administration have made strict security arrangements. The intelligence department is also keeping a close watch on every activity. Notably, this is the first time that the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan has come to India to visit Darul Uloom Deoband.
A welcome ceremony has been organised in the circular library on campus to honour Muttaqi, who will also meet Afghan students studying at Darul Uloom.
Muttaqi thanked the people for the welcome he received. He said, "We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well. I have hopes for stronger ties in the future from the way I was received in Delhi. These visits may be frequent in the near future."
The Foreign Minister of Afghanistan said, "I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope that India-Afghanistan ties advance further."
Amir Khan Muttaqi will meet Darul Uloom’s rector, Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani and Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president, Maulana Arshad Madani.
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi landed in New Delhi on Thursday for a six-day trip to India. He is the first senior Taliban minister to visit since the group seized power four years ago. After arriving in New Delhi, Muttaqi travelled to Saharanpur to visit the Islamic educational institution Darul Uloom Deoband, where his arrival drew a huge crowd.
Muttaqi has pitched for India and Afghanistan joining hands to remove obstacles for the development of the Chabahar port in Iran, in view of the Trump administration bringing it under sanctions.
The Afghan foreign minister's visit to India assumed greater significance as it came at a time when both India and Afghanistan are having frosty relations with Pakistan over a range of issues, including cross-border terrorism.
