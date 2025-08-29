Afghan Woman Alleges Rape By Acquaintance In Roorkee Hotel; Police Investigate Conflicting Evidence

Roorkee: An Afghan woman was allegedly raped by an acquaintance in a hotel on Dehradun road in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, police said on Thursday.
The woman, who runs a dry fruits business, contacted authorities through the emergency helpline 112, complaining that she had been sexually assaulted. She claimed the accused, an asafoetida trader who holds dual citizenship from Afghanistan and Turkey, drugged her before committing the crime.
Responding to the emergency call, the Police rushed to the scene and detained the accused man for questioning. The victim has been sent to Roorkee Civil Hospital for medical examination.
A forensic team from Haridwar collected evidence from the hotel. They are examining CCTV footage and other materials that might help piece together what happened. Both individuals, on business visas, are running businesses in Delhi. They had known each other for more than five months.
According to the police, the woman travelled from Delhi to Roorkee by train on Wednesday, then contacted the man to meet her. After meeting, they booked a room at the local hotel where the alleged incident occurred.
Meanwhile, Narendra Pant, the Circle Officer of Police of Roorkee, has raised concerns about inconsistencies in the case. "The matter is under investigation," he said, adding, "The statements given by the woman during questioning do not match what we see in the CCTV footage. The situation appears suspicious."
He further said that conclusions can only be drawn after receiving the medical examination results. Police are conducting detailed questioning of the accused while forensic experts analyse all available evidence.
