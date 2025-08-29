ETV Bharat / state

Afghan Woman Alleges Rape By Acquaintance In Roorkee Hotel; Police Investigate Conflicting Evidence

Roorkee: An Afghan woman was allegedly raped by an acquaintance in a hotel on Dehradun road in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee, police said on Thursday.

The woman, who runs a dry fruits business, contacted authorities through the emergency helpline 112, complaining that she had been sexually assaulted. She claimed the accused, an asafoetida trader who holds dual citizenship from Afghanistan and Turkey, drugged her before committing the crime.

Responding to the emergency call, the Police rushed to the scene and detained the accused man for questioning. The victim has been sent to Roorkee Civil Hospital for medical examination.

A forensic team from Haridwar collected evidence from the hotel. They are examining CCTV footage and other materials that might help piece together what happened. Both individuals, on business visas, are running businesses in Delhi. They had known each other for more than five months.