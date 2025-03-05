Afghan Student Who Overstayed After Visa Expiry Goes Missing In Bhopal

Bhopal: The mysterious disappearance of an Afghan youth, who was denied admission by the authorities of a Bhopal university where he has studied after his visa expired, triggered a widespread search by police in Madhya Pradesh. He has been identified as Syed Rashid Shahadat, who was studying Journalism at Jagran Lake City University in Bhopal and trying to get admission in other courses after graduation. Meanwhile, the university refused to admit him further due to the expiry of his visa.

Giving details, Sanjay Soni, in-charge of Kolar police station, said, "According to the information received from Jagran Lake City University, Syed Rashid Shahadat, a resident of Afghanistan, who studied at the university graduated in journalism from there. After this, he wanted admission to a diploma in photography but his visa was not extended. Due to this, the university authorities did not allow him admission and now there is no trace of him for the last two months.''

After receiving the information, the police launched a hunt for him. The police said the Afghan youth was living at Amarnath Colony located on Kolar Road. Police started gathering information about him from the local people. The investigation revealed that the visa on which Syed had come to India for studies expired on March 25, 2024. After the expiry date of the visa, he stayed in India illegally.

The police have registered a case against him on March 1. According to the Kolar police, many people stay in India illegally after their visa expires. The police are looking for the missing youth and are investigating every angle to see if any untoward incident happened with the youth.